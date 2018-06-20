Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake?


Mexico Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded

After Mexico scored a goal to defeat defending champions Germany in their opening World Cup match on Sunday, a tweet suggesting that celebrating fans had triggered an "artificial earthquake" in Mexico City went viral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree play

A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After Mexico scored a goal to defeat defending champions Germany in their opening World Cup match on Sunday, a tweet suggesting that celebrating fans had triggered an "artificial earthquake" in Mexico City went viral.

But according to experts, no such earthquake occurred.

WHAT ARE WE ARE VERIFYING?

"The earthquake detected in Mexico city was artificial in origin. Possibly caused by mass jumping during Mexico's World Cup goal. At least two sensors in Mexico City detected it at 11:32," said the tweet, by an institution calling itself SIMMSA -- the Department of Seismology and Volcanology of the Institute for Geological and Atmospheric Research.

The story of the "earthquake" caused by jubilant Mexican fans was picked up by media outlets around the world.

WHAT DO WE KNOW?

The public institution that monitors seismic activity in Mexico, the National Seismological Service (SSN), did not announce any earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday.

Xyoli Ramirez Campos of the Geophysics Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a member of the SSN, said that although movements by large groups of people can create vibrations that are picked up by seismographs, they would not resemble the spike caused by an earthquake.

"For example, when (university football team) the Pumas play, and more than 60,000 people are jumping at the same time, it creates a detectable signal," she told AFP.

"But that is reflected as vibrations on the graph, not an earthquake."

A similar phenomenon occurs during FC Barcelona matches, said Spanish geologist Javier Carmona of the Complutense University in Madrid.

"Every time Barca scores a goal, the Institute of Earth Sciences in Barcelona detects the same thing. But it's not right to say that it's generated an earthquake," he said.

"It's not true that Mexico's goal caused an earthquake. On a seismograph, it would appear as a signal with a different frequency from an earthquake."

Ramirez Campos said she was unaware of SIMMSA's existence until its tweet went viral.

"It's not a site that's known within the seismological community," she said.

WHAT CONCLUSION CAN BE DRAWN?

The mass movements of large crowds of people can be detected by seismographs, but they do not trigger earthquakes. There is no evidence an earthquake took place in Mexico City on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Audi: Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probe Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probe
Central Africa Republic: Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake' Central Africa Republic Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake'
In Yemen: Government forces enter Hodeida airport In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airport
In Malaysia: Murder case linked to Najib 'may be re-opened' In Malaysia Murder case linked to Najib 'may be re-opened'
In France: Rifts emerge among rail unions over pursuing strikes In France Rifts emerge among rail unions over pursuing strikes
Tayyip Erdogan: Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally Tayyip Erdogan Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead...bullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
5 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with bladebullet
6 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
7 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
8 Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed over...bullet
9 Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in...bullet
10 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet

Related Articles

North America Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid
In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west
Argentina Country faces historic vote on legalizing abortion
Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
2026 World Cup US, Mexico and Canada win race to host tournament
Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with extra tariffs threat
In Mexico 6 police officers killed
In US Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
Donald Trump US president slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation
In Mexico Running for office can be a 'death sentence'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Flowers were placed with a photo of Zhang Chaolin at a building in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, last August on the anniversary of his death
In Fance Stiff jail terms sought for French teens in Chinese tailor's death
A slightly injured boy cries at a migrant protest against poor living conditions at a camp in Athens last year
Antonio Guterres UN chief says migration is 'inevitable'
A pro-EU campaigner watched as the Brexit Facts Bus, rolled out by European Union advocates as they kicked off a new initiative against Brexit in February
Barnier UK to lose access to EU-only police databases
Nicaraguans attend the burial of six people who died when their house was set on fire over the weekend as political unrest continued
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart