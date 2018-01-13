Donald Trump asked to issue apology over 'racist remarks'

Home > News > World >

The Mission demanded a retraction of the statement and an apology from the U.S. leader, Donald Trump.

African Union ambassadors to the UN demanded an apology from U.S. President Donald Trump for his racist remark on the people of Africa.

The group of over 50 nations in a statement said: “the AU expressed its disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

“The remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity.

“While expressing our shock, dismay and outrage, the African Union truly believes that there is a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people by the current administration.

“There is a serious need for dialogue between the U.S. administration and the African countries. The African Union, through its member States, values the strategic partnership with the U.S.

“This relationship should be from the point of equality and mutual respect based on accepted international principles of respect for basic human dignity of all,” the mission said.

“The AU mission condemns the statement in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only the Africans but to all people of African descent across the globe.”

The U.S. president reportedly made the comment during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump allegedly said after being presented with a proposal to restore protections for immigrants from the countries in question.

The UN has also branded as racist, the reported remark branding Haiti, El Salvador and unspecified African nations as “shithole countries”.

“If confirmed these are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States. There is no other word you can use but ‘racist’.

“You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’, whose entire populations who are not white, are therefore not welcome,” said Rupert Coleville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?


