Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Dozens dead, cars burnt as gasoline tanker explodes in Lagos


#PrayForLagos Dozens dead, cars burnt as gasoline tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday evening when a petrol tanker fell and spilled its content on the Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan stretch.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Several persons have been reported dead, and many other cars burnt, following an explosion involving a gasoline tanker on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday evening when a petrol tanker fell and spilled its content on the Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan stretch.

The gasoline truck caught fire and subsequently exploded, spreading the inferno to over 30 cars.

play

 

A statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of Nigeria said nine persons have so far been confirmed dead, with many more suffering severe burns.

READ ALSO: In Mumbai: 5 dead as plane plunges into building site

“All motorists plying the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway are advised to take alternative routes due to the explosion of a tanker laden with PMS at the Otedola Bridge INW Berger. Atleast 54 vehicles are reported to have been caught up in flames along with the tanker,” a statement from the FRSC read.

“Memebrs of the Corps along with other relevant Traffic Mgmt Agencies are carrying out rescue Ops. Motorists are also to note that there will be traffic gridlock in the hours that follow while sanity is been restored More update on the situation will be brought to your notice.

“We advise you divert off this route or pass 7up or Omole estate as an alternative route.

“A total of nine persons have been confirmed dead as a result of the incident.”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lagos Tanker Fire: Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9 Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9
Lagos Tanker Fire: Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed at least 9 lives Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed at least 9 lives
US trade war upends China's economic balancing act US trade war upends China's economic balancing act
Justice Anthony Kennedy: Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires Justice Anthony Kennedy Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires
United Nation: Migration agency to elect new chief in test for Trump United Nation Migration agency to elect new chief in test for Trump
In Nicaragua: Army's role under the spotlight In Nicaragua Army's role under the spotlight

Recommended Videos

African News: Rwanda unveils first home-built car African News Rwanda unveils first home-built car
Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police



Top Articles

1 Rwanda unveils first home-built carbullet
2 #PrayForLagos Dozens dead, cars burnt as gasoline tanker explodes on...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Photos from scene of tragic accident that claimed...bullet
4 In South Korea Court offers conscientious objectors route away...bullet
5 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet
6 Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker...bullet
7 Tech Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battlebullet
8 Capital Gazette Several dead in newsroom shooting in...bullet
9 Elizabeth II 'Under the weather' Queen skips engagement...bullet
10 Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president...bullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Mexico's presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya has mounted a campaign straight out of Silicon valley, roaming an open stage with his shirt open at the collar, and promising to address Mexico's problems with innovation and ideas
Mexico's Anaya 'Boy wonder' seeking biggest job yet
Chilean Josefina Sandoval holds a test tube containing saliva during an interview with AFP in Santiago, on June 10, 2018
Stolen Babies Courts and DNA help Chile mothers search for 'children'
In this file photo taken in 2004, Michael Jackson is joined by his father Joe Jackson and lawyer Mark Geragos as they leave the courthouse after the pop star's arraignment on child molestation charges in California
Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake album
A respected technocrat, Jose Antonio Meade has held ministerial posts in several Mexican administrations
Mexico's Meade Talented technocrat in ruling party's shadow