Several persons have been reported dead, and many other cars burnt, following an explosion involving a gasoline tanker on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday evening when a petrol tanker fell and spilled its content on the Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan stretch.

The gasoline truck caught fire and subsequently exploded, spreading the inferno to over 30 cars.

A statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of Nigeria said nine persons have so far been confirmed dead, with many more suffering severe burns.

“All motorists plying the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway are advised to take alternative routes due to the explosion of a tanker laden with PMS at the Otedola Bridge INW Berger. Atleast 54 vehicles are reported to have been caught up in flames along with the tanker,” a statement from the FRSC read.

“Memebrs of the Corps along with other relevant Traffic Mgmt Agencies are carrying out rescue Ops. Motorists are also to note that there will be traffic gridlock in the hours that follow while sanity is been restored More update on the situation will be brought to your notice.

“We advise you divert off this route or pass 7up or Omole estate as an alternative route.

“A total of nine persons have been confirmed dead as a result of the incident.”