Home > News > World >

Dozens feared killed in Karachi heatwave


In Karachi Dozens feared killed in heatwave

Dozens of people are feared to have died in a heatwave gripping Pakistan's largest city Karachi this week, a charity in the sprawling metropolis said Tuesday, as temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pakistanis cool off at a beach as the country's largest city, Karachi, swelters in temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius play

Pakistanis cool off at a beach as the country's largest city, Karachi, swelters in temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dozens of people are feared to have died in a heatwave gripping Pakistan's largest city Karachi this week, a charity in the sprawling metropolis said Tuesday, as temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).

The non-profit Edhi Foundation said scores may have been killed by the sweltering weather, with double the usual number of bodies sent to the city's morgues in recent days.

"We have received 180 dead bodies in the last four days which is more than double of what we receive normally," said Faisal Edhi, head of the welfare organisation which oversees a variety of public health projects -- including morgues and ambulance services.

"The majority of these were sudden deaths because of the heatwave as claimed by their relatives, which we cannot independently verify."

The provincial government in Sindh province disputed the estimate.

"Only one casualty has been reported due to heat stroke so far," said Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Sindh told AFP

The heatwave coincides with the beginning of Ramadan, when millions of devout Pakistanis abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned "hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi during next 2-3 days", forecasting highs of 44 degrees Celsius during the period.

Aamir Habib, from Karachi's Korangi, said his brother was among the dead and had been rushed to the hospital after collapsing at work on Monday.

"The doctors said he died because of heat stroke," Habib told AFP.

The mega port city, capital of southern Sindh province, is hit by frequent power cuts and has few green spaces.

People living on its crowded streets have little access to shelter or safe drinking water, making them acutely at risk in blistering temperatures.

In June 2015 about 1,200 people died in southern Pakistan during a heatwave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims homeless people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Beijing: China's foreign minister to visit Washington Beijing China's foreign minister to visit Washington
Arctic Council: Coastal powers back 'peaceful' dialogue over disputes Arctic Council Coastal powers back 'peaceful' dialogue over disputes
In DR Congo: Ebola Death toll outbreak now at 27 In DR Congo Ebola Death toll outbreak now at 27
In Southern Afghan: 16 killed, 38 wounded by blast In Southern Afghan 16 killed, 38 wounded by blast
In Madagascar: Battle to treat women for debilitating fistula In Madagascar Battle to treat women for debilitating fistula
Philip Wilson: Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
7 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
8 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
9 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress...bullet
10 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet

Related Articles

In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprieve
European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House
In Cameroon Kidnappings multiply in restive anglophone region
In France Public sector, rail workers go on strike
Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

A year after jihadists invaded the Philippine city of Marawi, Alma Tome, Evelyn Powao, and Melgie Powao, still pray for the return of their missing husbands
Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal
Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats
Nearly 100 people are in quarantine in southern India after coming into contact with the deadly Nipah virus
In India Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread
Placards showing detained Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-cheh and Tibetan education advocate Tashi Wangchuk are displayed during a Taipei protest in June 2017
Tashi Wangchuk China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years