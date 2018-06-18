Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike


In East Syria Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike

An air strike has killed nearly 40 pro-regime foreign fighters in eastern Syria, with a US-led coalition denying accusations from Damascus that it was behind the attack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Map of Syria locating air strike in Al-Hari. play

Map of Syria locating air strike in Al-Hari.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An air strike has killed nearly 40 pro-regime foreign fighters in eastern Syria, with a US-led coalition denying accusations from Damascus that it was behind the attack.

The strike just before midnight hit Al-Hari, a town controlled by regional militias fighting in the complex seven-year war on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the conflict, said it was one of the deadliest air attacks on government loyalists in recent months.

"Thirty-eight non-Syrian fighters from regime loyalist militias were killed in the night-time raid on Al-Hari, on the Syrian-Iraqi border," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

He could not give any further details on their nationalities, but there are Iraqi, Iranian, Lebanese and even Afghan fighters stationed in the area.

Syrian state media reported the attack overnight, citing a military source and accusing the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group of carrying it out.

It said several people were killed and wounded but did not give a specific number or their nationalities.

The coalition's press office said it had heard reports that a strike in the area had killed and wounded members of a pro-regime Iraqi militia, but denied it was responsible.

"There have been no strikes by US or coalition forces in that area," it told AFP by email.

IS overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring an Islamic "caliphate" in areas under its control.

Separate offensives have since whittled down the jihadists' territory in Syria to just a handful of pockets in the eastern desert, including in the Deir Ezzor province where Al-Hari lies.

A US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters and Russia-supported regime forces are carrying out separate operations against those IS-held pockets, and even Iraqi warplanes have occasionally bombed IS positions in Syria's east.

De-confliction line

The two forces have mostly avoided crashing into each other thanks to a de-confliction line that runs across the province along the winding Euphrates River.

Syrian troops are batting IS on the western river bank, while the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fight on the east.

Al-Hari lies on the western side, close to the river and the de-confliction line.

The buffer has largely been successful in keeping the two offensives apart, but there have been exceptions.

Last month a dozen pro-regime fighters were killed in an air strike on Syrian government positions that the Observatory and state media blamed on the coalition.

The Pentagon denied responsibility.

In February US-led coalition air strikes killed at least 100 pro-regime fighters in Deir Ezzor province, including Russians.

"The strike on Al-Hari produced the highest death toll for regime forces since the February incident," the Observatory's chief Abdel Rahman told AFP.

More than 350,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict erupted in 2011 with protests against Assad's rule.

Those demonstrations spiralled into a full-blown war that has drawn in world powers and seen the rise of jihadist forces like IS.

The strike on Al-Hari came a day after the US-backed SDF announced it had ousted IS from Dashisha, a village to the north in Syria's Hasakeh province.

The village had been one of the last IS-controlled areas on a corridor linking Syria with Iraq.

"For the first time in four years, Dashisha, a notorious transit town for weapons, fighters, and suicide bombers between Iraq and Syria, is no longer controlled by ISIS terrorists," Brett McGurk, the US president's special envoy for the war against IS, said on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefire In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefire
Inaki Urdangarin: Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed over graft conviction Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed over graft conviction
US-North Korea Summit: Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation US-North Korea Summit Seoul says N. Korea sanctions may be eased before full denuclearisation
In Japan: Three dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka In Japan Three dead, 200 hurt as strong quake jolts Osaka
In Yemen: UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle In Yemen UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle
In France: Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno statebullet
3 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
4 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
5 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally...bullet
6 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on anglophone...bullet
7 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for...bullet
8 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
9 In Glasgow Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - againbullet
10 In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two...bullet

Related Articles

In Yemen UN ceasefire efforts in fizzle
In Zimbabwe Split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory
Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants
Earthquake Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk
In Turkey Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote
In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead of election
Red Cross Organisation urges Europe to follow Spain and show migrant 'solidarity'
In Greece Protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Angela Merkel faces a possible ultimatum from hardliners in her bloc to tighten asylum rules
Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants
Supporters of imprisoned Selahattin Demirtas, presidential candidate of People's Democratic Party (HDP), hold up the lights of their phones during a rally in Istanbul
In Turkey Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote
Activists from the ruling Zanu-PF march for peace in Harare ahead of polls
In Zimbabwe Split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory
A shop employee clears broken bottles following an earthquake near Osaka, western Japan
Earthquake Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk