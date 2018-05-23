Home > News > World >

DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO


In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has a clear "potential to expand", WHO warned Wednesday, amid news three people infected with the deadly virus had fled a local hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nurses working with the World Health Organization have begun carrying out a vaccination program to halt the outbreak play

Nurses working with the World Health Organization have begun carrying out a vaccination program to halt the outbreak

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has a clear "potential to expand", WHO warned Wednesday, amid news three people infected with the deadly virus had fled a local hospital.

"We are on the epidemiological knife edge," Peter Salama, in charge of emergency response at the WHO, told a special meeting on the outbreak that has killed 27 people.

"It could go either way over the next few weeks and we are working around the clock to make sure it (goes) in the right direction," he told AFP after the meeting.

The agency issued a new toll, saying there had been 58 cases since early April -- an increase of seven over figures issued on Tuesday -- and said it was actively following more than 600 contacts.

Ebola, a virus-caused haemorrhagic fever that spreads through contact with bodily fluids, is highly infectious and extremely lethal.

The current outbreak, which was officially declared on May 8, began in rural northwestern DRC in a remote location called Bikoro.

So far seven cases have surfaced in Mbandaka -- a city of around 1.2 million people that lies on the Congo River, acting as a transport hub to Brazzaville and Kinshasa downstream and to Bangui, upstream.

'Can spread quickly'

"An urban case means that it can spread quickly," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Wednesday's session during the agency's annual World Health Assembly.

The proximity of the outbreak to neighbouring countries, especially through the river connection, was a major concern, he said.

"They are connected, they are very close, and ... that makes the problem really serious," he said.

The UN health agency is eager to show that it has learned hard-won lessons on how to deal with Ebola since the worst-ever outbreak of the virus, which killed more than 11,300 people in three West African countries from 2013-2015.

WHO faced harsh criticism for responding too slowly and failing to grasp the gravity of that outbreak until it was out of control.

But Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported a worrying development Wednesday that was eerily reminiscent of problems seen during the West Africa outbreak: three Ebola patients had fled a Mbandaka hospital since Sunday.

MSF said two of them had died after returning home with their families.

MSF, which supports the hospital in question, said it was important to understand that "forced hospitalisation" would not work.

"The commitment of the patient" to being quarantined "is fundamental," it said, highlighting the need for public awareness on how to halt the outbreak.

'Not a silver bullet'

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, insisted that the WHO had learned that lesson, pointing to "extremely important" efforts to get trusted community leaders involved in spreading information about how people can best protect themselves against the virus.

African health authorities have meanwhile said they will send in a team of anthropologists to help smooth communication, especially around a vaccination campaign that started this week.

The campaign, using an unlicenced vaccine, is beginning with first responders, and will soon move to anyone who has been in contact with suspected cases, and then on to the contacts of the contacts.

"This is not mass immunisation, this is highly targeted ring vaccination," Salama said, pointing out that the aim was to form "protective rings around (each) case to protect the people themselves, but also to prevent further community transmission."

He said some 10,000 people should be vaccinated within the next month.

Salama stressed though that the vaccine is "not a silver bullet", insisting it "is really the detective work of epidemiology that will make or break the response."

Only by finding every single Ebola case, and mapping and following every one of their contacts, and ensuring that the sick are isolated, can the epidemic be brought to halt, he said.

Communicating safe behaviour to the population is also vital, Salama said, recalling that Ebola spreads through physical contact, including sexual contact, and that the virus can survive in the sperm of Ebola survivors for months and even years after they recover.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Nicolas Maduro: Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus' Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Cuba: Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90 Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
United Nations: New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth: Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub
Giuseppe Conte: Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet
10 In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassmentbullet

Related Articles

Politics Here are the 10 African countries with the largest military forces
In DR Congo Ebola Death toll outbreak now at 27
Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new cases
In DR Congo City, worry and anger over Ebola scare
Ebola WHO says 'high risk' virus will spread in DR Congo

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019
In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019
Members of the Molina Theissen family hug each other, after hearing court's verdict
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
The Turkish lira for the first time ever tested the 5.0 ceiling
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls
"In a year's time from 23 to 26 May, Europe's future will be in the hands of some 450 million Europeans from 27 countries," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said a year ahead of elections that will take place just weeks after Brexit
European Union Parliament chief fears rise of eurosceptics in 2019