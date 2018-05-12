Home > News > World >

Driver found dead after passenger murder in China carpool case


In China Driver found dead after passenger murder in carpool case

The suspect in the murder of a passenger in a case involving Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has been found dead, state media reported Saturday, after the killing of the flight attendant transfixed the nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services play

Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The suspect in the murder of a passenger in a case involving Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has been found dead, state media reported Saturday, after the killing of the flight attendant transfixed the nation.

The 21-year-old woman, identified by police only by her surname Li, was killed the night of May 6, according to police in the central city of Zhengzhou, with state media reporting that she was found half-naked and stabbed at least 20 times.

The body of the suspected murderer, a 27-year-old man surnamed Liu, was discovered Saturday in a river in the city, Xinhua news reported, citing local police. DNA tests had confirmed its identity.

Li, who worked for Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air, had ordered a ride using Didi's Hitch service, which pairs up commuters heading in the same direction.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media and was the top-trending item on the Twitter-like Weibo service on Friday, generating more than 85 million reads and thousands of comments.

Didi, which issued an apology Thursday, said in a statement Friday that the suspect was driving under his father's Hitch account.

Didi later said it would suspend the service nationwide for one week while it attempted to address issues that had allowed him to use the account.

A prior complaint about "verbal sexual harassment" had been lodged against the account, Didi said. Its customer service department repeatedly tried to contact the account holder to follow up on the matter but was unsuccessful.

It was the second known murder involving Hitch. In 2016, a 24-year-old woman in southern China was robbed and murdered by a Hitch driver, who was also 24. He was subsequently apprehended.

Didi Chuxing calls itself the world's leading mobile transportation platform, saying in March that it had 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Damascus: Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor
In Philippine: Sacked chief justice to appeal her ouster In Philippine Sacked chief justice to appeal her ouster
In Australia: Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same family: police
East Timor: Country votes after tense campaign East Timor Country votes after tense campaign
China: Country marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake China Country marks 10th anniversary of devastating earthquake
In Malaysia: Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss In Malaysia Scandal-mired Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicidebullet
4 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
5 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
6 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
7 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
8 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just...bullet
9 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews,...bullet
10 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump...bullet

Related Articles

In Myanmar 19 dead in fighting between army, rebels: military
In Russia Companies to benefit from US Iran withdrawal
Portugal Eurovision carnival comes to country for first time
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
Trump Rift deepens as Europe seeks president alternatives
Vladimir Putin Russian president speaks with Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal
In China Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder
In China Seoul 'tricked' N. Korea waitresses into defecting
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?
Wilbur Ross US hopes to narrow wide gap in China talks

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
5 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet
9 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Nicaraguan demonstrators block a roundabout during a protest against a fuel price increase, in Managua on May 11, 2018
Daniel Ortega Nicaragua president accepts bishops' conditions for dialogue
Luigi Di Maio (left) and Matteo Salvini are also willing to make compromises over their flagship policies
Matteo Salvini Nervy Europe watches on as Italian populists, far-right continue govt talks
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei was among the volunteers and rescuers who rushed to Sichuan in the immediate aftermath of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake that slammed the region on May 12, 2008, flattening entire villages
Ai Weiwei China still won't tell truth about Sichuan quake
An Iraqi policeman guards a checkpoint by electoral posters in the old town of Mosul as the country prepares for parliamentary elections
In Iraq Voters and candidates in election