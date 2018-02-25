Home > News > World >

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikes in n Papua New Guinea


Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikes in Papua New Guinea

The quake hit early on Monday morning in a central region of the country's main island of New Guinea at a depth of 35 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 has struck Papua New Guinea, according to the US Geological Survey.

About a half an hour later a second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 in the same area with a depth of 39 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre showed that there was no threat of a tsunami for Australia.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.

