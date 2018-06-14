Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week


Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week

Eight people have been murdered by lynch mobs across India in less than a week, officials said Thursday, as law enforcement struggles to curb a recent spate of vigilante killings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A brutal assault caught on camera in Assam state prompted outrage and calls for tougher laws on vigilante assailants play

A brutal assault caught on camera in Assam state prompted outrage and calls for tougher laws on vigilante assailants

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eight people have been murdered by lynch mobs across India in less than a week, officials said Thursday, as law enforcement struggles to curb a recent spate of vigilante killings.

Angry mobs turned on victims in five separate Indian states, many motivated by rumours of child kidnapping or allegations of thievery or sexual harassment.

In the capital New Delhi on Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was beaten to death by four men wielding iron bars who accused the victim of harassing a woman, police said. Three arrests have been made.

On the same day in eastern Jharkhand state, two Muslims accused of stealing cattle were dragged from their car and killed by tribespeople in the district of Godda.

Local police chief Rajiv Ranjan said four of the attackers -- who were armed with bows and arrows -- had been arrested and a search was underway for the others.

In neighbouring West Bengal also on Wednesday, a homeless man accused of abducting children was tied to an electricity pylon and beaten to death with clubs. Police said three arrests have been made.

The rash of murders followed four lynchings on Friday, including a brutal assault caught on camera that prompted outrage and calls for tougher laws on vigilante assailants.

The gruesome video shot in northeastern Assam state showed two men accused of kidnapping children pleading for their lives as they were dragged from their car and murdered.

That same day, two labourers were killed in Maharashtra state some 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles) away after being accused of theft.

Police have struggled to douse persistent rumours on social media about a child kidnapping ring that motivated six vigilante killings across India in May. Officials say no such trafficking network exists.

Public awareness campaigns have been launched urging Indians to ignore videos circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp purporting to show children being abducted by men.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup
In South Africa: Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed In South Africa Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
Emmanuel Macron: Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments Emmanuel Macron Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
In Greece: Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal
Emmanuel Macron: French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform
Theresa May: British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on N....bullet
6 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
7 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
8 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks...bullet
9 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
10 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'
In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion vote
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Theresa May British PM survives fresh Brexit vote but rebels up the pressure
In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Spain offered to take in the ship Aquarius' 629 rescued migrants, some shown in this handout photo, despite roadblocks from police and conservatives
In Spain Migrants find difficult situation
Authorities have determined that 442,462 Venezuelans who have crossed into Colombia have residence permits while 376,572 do not -- a total of 819,034 people
Migrant Crisis Over 1 million move from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months
Students demonstrate against the sexual abuse scandal within the church in Chile as the Vatican's top abuse investigator Maltese archbishop Charles Scicluna (R) visits Catholic University in Santiago on June 13, 2018
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
43 prisoners behind bars for "political violence" were released as part of a program by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, pictured May 2018
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela releases prisoners accused of 'political violence'