Home > News > World >

Erdogan asks Turks to help prop up plunging lira


Recep Tayyip Erdogan President asks Turks to help prop up plunging lira

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged compatriots to change their foreign currency to the lira to help prop up the embattled currency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ankara has repeatedly said the lira's fall was a "conspiracy" by unnamed foreign powers to weaken Turkey play

Ankara has repeatedly said the lira's fall was a "conspiracy" by unnamed foreign powers to weaken Turkey

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged compatriots to change their foreign currency to the lira to help prop up the embattled currency.

"My brothers, could those of you who have euros and dollars under their pillows invest their money in liras?" he said in the eastern city of Erzurum.

The lira has lost 16 percent of its value against the greenback in a month as markets became jittery after Erdogan indicated he wanted a greater say in monetary policy if he won legislative and presidential elections on June 24.

This then raised concerns over economic policy becoming more unpredictable.

The lira hit 4.92 against the dollar on Wednesday before paring back some of its losses later this week after an emergency central bank rate hike.

Ankara has repeatedly said the lira's fall was a "conspiracy" by unnamed foreign powers to weaken Turkey.

"If the financial sector plays such games to work against our investors and entrepreneurs, know that you will pay a steep price," Erdogan said on Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Vladimir Putin: Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace treaty over Kuril islands Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace treaty over Kuril islands
Trump: US president says detained American released in Venezuela Trump US president says detained American released in Venezuela
Lebanon: Country fears Syria land law will hinder refugee returns Lebanon Country fears Syria land law will hinder refugee returns
In Brazil: Truckers strike enters sixth day In Brazil Truckers strike enters sixth day
In Spain: Socialists vow election in months if PM loses no-confidence vote In Spain Socialists vow election in months if PM loses no-confidence vote
In Germany: 7 injured in massive blaze at theme park In Germany 7 injured in massive blaze at theme park

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
2 Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summitbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
4 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
5 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
9 Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea...bullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Mehmet Hakan Atilla Turkish banker files appeals notice against US conviction
Turkey Country makes sharp emergency rate hike to stem lira losses
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
In Turkey Leftist firebrand seeks to end opposition's losing streak
Politics Trump has been accused of going easy on authoritarian leaders — here's why the White House says Venezuela is different
Football Beckham nemesis Ozalan candidate for Erdogan party in Turkey polls
Bosnia Erdogan arrives for controversial election rally
Football Gundogan, Ozil meet German president after Erdogan controversy

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Ireland voted by a landslide to ditch its strict abortion laws, with eyes now on British-ruled Northern Ireland
Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters in Nantes on Saturday
In France Thousands march against Macron reforms
The boycott by the Saudi Arabian-led group has forced Qatar, which previously relied on its Gulf neighbours, to look elsewhere for food imports
Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
Alan Bean (R), pictured in November 1969 with his fellow US astronauts of Apollo 12, Charles "Pete" Conrad, Jr. (L), commander, and Richard F. Gordon, command module pilot (C), in front of their Saturn V space vehicle
Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86