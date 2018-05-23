Home > News > World >

Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win


Turkey President Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on winning a new term in office, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, after an election widely condemned by the international community.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands in December play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands in December

(TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on winning a new term in office, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday, after an election widely condemned by the international community.

Erdogan, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is among very few prominent world leaders to have congratulated Maduro on his victory in a poll that the United States has denounced as a "sham".

He phoned Maduro during the night to pass on his congratulations, a Turkish presidential source was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan, who himself faces elections at home on June 24, also expressed his determination to develop relations between Turkey and Venezuela in all areas, the report added.

The US has already tightened sanctions against Venezuela after the poll, which Maduro won with 68 percent of the vote but was boycotted by the main opposition parties and had a record abstention rate.

In response Caracas ordered the expulsion of the top two US diplomats in Venezuela, charging it was the victim of a "political and financial lynching".

The European Union said it was also weighing new sanctions after the election was marred by "irregularities" and failed to meet international standards.

The 14 countries of the Lima Group -- which includes Argentina, Brazil and Canada -- are also refusing to recognise the election result.

But at a time of growing strains between Turkey and the West, Erdogan and Maduro have been forging an increasingly strong alliance.

On a state visit to Ankara in October, Maduro hailed a "new era" in relations with Turkey, saying both countries believed in a different, multi-polar world.

He was also a surprise non-Muslim guest at a summit of Islamic leaders organised by Erdogan in December 2017 to denounce the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Earlier this month, photographs were published on social media of Maduro wearing a medieval hat and a giant ring from the popular Turkish historical television drama Dirilis Ertugrul about the origins of the Ottoman Empire.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Morocco: Women surfers ride out waves and harassment In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment
In Honduras: Six Americans injured in plane crash In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Santa Fe: Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting Santa Fe Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting
In India: Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
Philip Roth: American literary giant dead at 85 Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85
Lee Myung-bak: Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Britain UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style...bullet
9 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
10 South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Seabullet

Related Articles

Venezuela Timeline of Maduro's rocky presidency
In Venezuela 'Red points' spark contention in vote
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes
Venezuela Country opposition figures end jail protest
In Venezuela Prison riot leaves 11 dead: rights group
In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
Nicolas Maduro Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote
Venezuela Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote
Red Cross 1 million people enter Colombia amid Venezuela crisis

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced often hostile questions from European lawmakers this week
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was summoned to give evidence about diamond corruption alleged to have cost billions of dollars during his rule
In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
The lack of a secure electricity supply has seen some Kenyans install solar panels
Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start
North Korea plans to destroy its nuclear test facility as a goodwill gesture
North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts