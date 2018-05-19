Home > News > World >

EU commissioner in Iran in bid to protect trade ties


In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete arrived in Tehran on Saturday to present plans for continuing oil and gas purchases and protect European companies despite renewed US sanctions on Iran.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete was due to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation head Ali Akbar Salehi, Environment Minister Isa Kalantari and Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh play

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete was due to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation head Ali Akbar Salehi, Environment Minister Isa Kalantari and Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete arrived in Tehran on Saturday to present plans for continuing oil and gas purchases and protect European companies despite renewed US sanctions on Iran.

Canete was due to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation head Ali Akbar Salehi, Environment Minister Isa Kalantari and Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Saturday.

Talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif were scheduled for Sunday.

He is the first Western official to visit Iran since President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal, and would reimpose sanctions, that are expected to hit European firms hardest.

Although European leaders have made firm vows to maintain the deal, many of their companies -- including France's Total and Holland's Maersk -- have already said it will be impossible to stay in Iran once US sanctions are fully reimposed over the next six months.

Iran's trade with the European Union is around 20 billion euros, evenly split between imports and exports.

The vast majority of EU purchases from Iran -- 90 percent -- is oil purchases, going primarily to Spain, France, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands and Germany.

Iran, which has the world's fourth-biggest oil reserves, produces some 3.8 million barrels of oil per day, 70 percent of which goes to China and other Asian countries, and 20 percent to Europe.

It also has the second-biggest gas reserves in the world, but limited infrastructure means little is exported.

Russia and China -- the other parties to the nuclear deal -- have also vowed to maintain trade with Iran, and because they are less exposed to US markets, are less vulnerable to economic pressure from Washington.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Prince Harry: The troubled playboy grows up Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows up
In Afghan: Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded In Afghan Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded
Royal Wedding: 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor Royal Wedding 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor
Royal Wedding: Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal Wedding Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Royal Weddings: Capturing hearts and TV ratings: Britain's glittering Royal Weddings Capturing hearts and TV ratings: Britain's glittering
Cuba Plane Crash: 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnesses Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnesses

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
4 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
5 Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in powerbullet
6 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf...bullet
7 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian...bullet
8 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
9 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Sports The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Juventus defender Fiery Benatia leads Morocco hopes at World Cup
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Trump US president denies 'folding' over ZTE in China trade talks
Mohammad Javad Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action
Donald Trump EU leaders seek united front on US President
Football Aston Villa reach playoff final with Boro stalemate
Football Bounedjah brace puts Al Sadd in quarter-finals

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

At 36 and with a successful self-made career behind her, few doubt that television star and humanitarian activist Meghan Markle is ready to join the cast of the monarchy
Meghan Markle LA actress with the fairytale role
A woman waves from an elaborately decorated car to Royal well-wishers preparing to bed down for the night on the High Street outside Windor Castle
In Britain Minute-by-minute guide to royal wedding
Leftist politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is the front runner in Mexico's July 1 presidential election
In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at Trump tweets
None of the three leading groups won more than 50 seats in Parliament in the May 12 vote, which saw record high abstentions with just 44.52 percent turnout -- the lowest since the first multiparty elections in 2005
In Iraq Cleric Moqtada Sadr wins election but forming government far off