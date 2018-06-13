Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

EU countries to probe Poland over rule of law


European Union Countries to probe Poland over rule of law

The EU agreed Wednesday to launch hearings later this month into fears Poland is breaching the independence of its courts, officials said, as Warsaw moved closer to possible unprecedented sanctions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People hold candles and Polish national flags as they take part in demonstration in front of the Polish Supreme Court on July 23, 2017 in Warsaw to protest against a bill changing the judiciary system play

People hold candles and Polish national flags as they take part in demonstration in front of the Polish Supreme Court on July 23, 2017 in Warsaw to protest against a bill changing the judiciary system

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The EU agreed Wednesday to launch hearings later this month into fears Poland is breaching the independence of its courts, officials said, as Warsaw moved closer to possible unprecedented sanctions.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it had asked the 28 member states to hold a formal hearing after Poland's rightwing government had failed to allay its concerns.

"Most of the member states supported the request by the commission," a spokesperson for Bulgaria, which holds the bloc's six-month rotating presidency, told AFP.

The official said ambassadors from the EU countries agreed Wednesday the first of several hearings will take place on June 26 when European affairs ministers meet in Luxembourg.

Brussels in December triggered so-called article seven proceedings against Poland over "systemic threats" to the rule of law, which could eventually see Warsaw's EU voting rights suspended.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said his dialogue with Polish authorities, which began two years ago, had yielded some progress recently.

But legislative changes adopted in Warsaw since April in a bid to solve the row "are not sufficient to eliminate the clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law," Timmermans told the European Parliament.

Poland's rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) government began making changes to the judiciary after coming to power in late 2015. It says the reforms are needed to combat corruption and overhaul the judicial system still haunted by the communist era.

'Political control'

With the lower courts already undermined, "it is now the Polish Supreme Court which is at risk of coming under political control," warned Timmermans, the commission's pointman on Poland.

First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans speaks during a debate on the future of Europe play

First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans speaks during a debate on the future of Europe

(AFP)

Around a third of Poland's supreme court judges risk being fired or forced to retire next month under the reforms, he said.

Timmermans added that "last week the Commission therefore asked the Council to organise a formal hearing of Poland" in line with article seven of the EU treaty.

Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz later told Poland's PAP news agency: "We'll see what we'll do next -- we're ready to defend our position."

The article seven proceedings could much further down the line lead to the never-before-used "nuclear option", in which Poland's EU voting rights are suspended.

Hungary has already said it would veto such a step against its key ally but Brussels is hoping the proceedings will have significant symbolic power.

Three former Polish presidents, including anti-communist icon Lech Walesa, earlier on Wednesday urged the EU to defend the rule of law in their country, ahead of the decisions on the Supreme Court.

The row underlines growing east-west tensions within the European Union, with former Soviet bloc states like Poland and Hungary refusing to toe the Brussels line on several thorny issues including judicial and media independence as well as immigration

Timmermans said that he will continue pressing Poland to reverse course on its court reforms during a visit to Warsaw on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Belgium: Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader In Belgium Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader
In Ghana: Exposing corruption with hidden camera king In Ghana Exposing corruption with hidden camera king
North America: Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid North America Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid
In Indonesia: 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi In Indonesia 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi
Matteo Salvini: Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises Matteo Salvini Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises
United Nations: People smugglers make billions: Report United Nations People smugglers make billions: Report

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
6 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
7 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts...bullet
10 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game...bullet

Related Articles

Football Poland's Glik cleared for World Cup
Football 'No chance!' says Troussier as Japan play Russian roulette
Football Colombian full-back Fabra out of World Cup with knee injury
Football Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole
Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief hails German defence spending boost

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders(MSF)/SOS Mediterranee shows rescued migrants and MSF personnel onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the ship Aquarius.
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat