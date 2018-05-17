Home > News > World >

EU court upholds curbs on bee-killing pesticide


European Union Court upholds curbs on bee-killing pesticide

A top European Union court on Thursday upheld the ban on three insecticides blamed for killing off bee populations, dismissing cases brought by chemicals giants Bayer and Syngenta.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Activists have staged protests demanding a ban on pesticides blamed for killing off bees play

Activists have staged protests demanding a ban on pesticides blamed for killing off bees

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A top European Union court on Thursday upheld the ban on three insecticides blamed for killing off bee populations, dismissing cases brought by chemicals giants Bayer and Syngenta.

The decision involves a partial ban by the European Union from 2013, but the bloc has since taken more drastic action after a major report by European food safety agency targeted the chemicals.

"The General Court confirms the validity of the restrictions introduced at EU level in 2013 against the insecticides clothianidin, thiamethoxam and imidacloprid because of the risks those substances pose to bees," a statement said.

"Given the existence of new studies ... the Commission was fully entitled to find that it was appropriate to review the approval of the substances in question," it said.

Bees help pollinate 90 percent of the world's major crops, but in recent years have been dying off from "colony collapse disorder," a mysterious scourge blamed partly on pesticides.

The pesticides -- clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam -- are based on the chemical structure of nicotine and attack the nervous systems of insect pests.

Past studies have found neonicotinoids can cause bees to become disorientated such that they cannot find their way back to the hive, and lower their resistance to disease.

Fears have been growing globally in recent years over the health of bees.

Pesticides have been blamed as a cause of colony collapse disorder along with mites, pesticides, virus and fungus, or some combination of these factors.

Last month EU countries voted for an outright ban on the use of the three neonicotinoid pesticides in fields meaning that they can only now be used in sealed greenhouses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Royal Wedding: Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzy Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzy
Clarke Gayford: New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark Clarke Gayford New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark
Gambling: UK slashes maximum stake on machines to £2 Gambling UK slashes maximum stake on machines to £2
Ebola: Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak Ebola Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny' Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'
In Spain: Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence In Spain Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
6 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on...bullet
9 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet
10 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet

Related Articles

In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
In Mexico Independent Zavala drops out of presidential race
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
In Spain Protests to demand funds to fight domestic violence
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'
United Nations 68 percent of world population will live in urban areas by 2050
Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea
IT group shared data with Russia: Whistleblower
Bill Morneau Canada ready to indemnify Trans Mountain pipeline losses

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) speaks with his wife Cilia Flores(R) at a rally in Charallave, southeast from Caracas. The United States has called the elections undemocratic
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's leader seeks N.Korea-style talks with US
Mexico's independent presidential candidate Margarita Zavala, seen in a file photo, has dropped out of Mexico's presidential race
In Mexico Independent Zavala drops out of presidential race
Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh holds his luggage at Istanbul Ataturk Airport as he prepares to leave Turkey
In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, has been locked in talks to reach an Italian coalition government agreement with Five Star head Luigi Di Maio
Matteo Salvini Anti-EU 'barbarian' announces Italian govt deal close