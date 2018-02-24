Home > News > World >

EU President warns Poland against 'anti-semitic excesses'


Donald Tusk EU's President warns Poland against 'anti-semitic excesses'

EU President Donald Tusk warned Poland on Friday against "anti-semitic excesses" and other behaviour that risked ruining Warsaw's global standing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Tusk, a former Polish premier, said he had told Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels that negative opinions about Warsaw were turning into a "tsunami" play

Donald Tusk, a former Polish premier, said he had told Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels that negative opinions about Warsaw were turning into a "tsunami"

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EU President Donald Tusk warned Poland on Friday against "anti-semitic excesses" and other behaviour that risked ruining Warsaw's global standing.

Tusk, a former Polish premier, said he had told Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels that negative opinions about Warsaw were turning into a "tsunami".

"I told Mr Morowiecki that the situation is very serious, it directly affects Polish interests, the reputation of Poland and Poland's standing in the world," Tusk said when a Polish journalist asked him about tensions with the EU.

Tusk said there was a "wave that must be stopped... of very unjudicious anti-semitic excesses in statements being made in Poland."

Poland's right-wing government has faced an international row over a law making it illegal to attribute Nazi crimes to the Polish state.

Morawiecki then fanned the flames by saying there were "Jewish perpetrators" as well as Polish ones in the Holocaust.

Brussels has also taken Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government to task in recent years over controversial justice reforms, breaches of environmental law and its failure to take in refugees.

Speaking in Polish through an interpreter, Tusk told Warsaw to "stop the wave of bad opinions about Poland... This wave is taking on the proportion of a tsunami."

"The government has the wherewithal to stop both of these waves if it has the will," Tusk said, recalling all what ex-communist Poland has achieved since joining the European Union in 2004.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre' Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
Riyadh: Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonia: Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Robert Mugabe: Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
In Cameroon: Opposition party picks presidential candidate In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate
In Pakistan: Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
5 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
6 In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for responsebullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes...bullet
10 Paul Manafort Ex-Trump aide paid Europeans to lobby...bullet

Related Articles

Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
In Austria Country's Kurz backs EU's Tusk on migrants
May British PM's Brexit defeat looms over EU summit
European Union EU summit set for new east-west clash over migrants
In Austria Far-right hails benefits cut for immigrants
Macron EU leaders split on French president-inspired eurozone overhaul
Donald Tusk EU's Chief warns against 'Game of Thrones' in Balkans
Juncker New Austria govt will be judged on its actions: EU head
Lithuania Government celebrates 100 years of independence

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The sister of a Filipina worker whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, throws herself at her sibling's coffin as it arrives in the Philippines on February 16, 2018
Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon
Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.
In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison
ZemZeman, a 73-year-old ex-communist with strong pro-Russian, pro-Chinese and anti-Muslim views, won a second five-year term in a presidential vote in January.n
Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website