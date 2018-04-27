Home > News > World >

EU says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms


European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms

A top EU official on Friday urged member states to paper over differences and commit to eurozone reforms that have been stalled amid deep splits between France and Germany.

  • Published:
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit play

Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A top EU official on Friday urged member states to paper over differences and commit to eurozone reforms that have been stalled amid deep splits between France and Germany.

Under the impetus of French President Emmanuel Macron, EU leaders have pledged to table a set of reforms at a summit in June that the 40-year-old leader says are necessary to reboot Europe after setbacks of Brexit.

Germany however has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on Macron's ideas, even though Chancellor Angela Merkel has committed to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit in Brussels.

"The truth is, we are starting to run out of time," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

"We need to move beyond established positions now and find compromises, so it is time to decide," the former Latvian prime minister said after talks with EU finance ministers.

Eurozone ministers have for months discussed the proposals, but discussions have gone nowhere with richer member states resistant to move forward.

Macron's grand ambitions for the single currency bloc have already been significantly watered down, with ideas for the creation of a eurozone finance minister or joint borrowing by member states dropped.

Instead officials are mainly focused on deepening the bloc's banking union, with hopes to formally launch a European-wide deposit-insurance scheme that would be implemented over the long-term.

But even this has faced resistance in Germany, as well as other northern countries, amid fears of their state coffers being raided to save banks from neighbours like Italy or Greece.

Ahead of the summit, negotiators are also trying to draw up a plan for an EU rainy day fund as well as aid to help countries adopt economic reforms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
5 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
6 In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: policebullet
7 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
8 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media...bullet
9 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
10 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing...bullet

Related Articles

European Union US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpieces
In Europe EU to ban bee-killing pesticides
Britain UK in severe slowdown one year before Brexit
Finance GM bucks the odds and saves its South Korean division (GM)
Armenia Country street protests pose no danger to Kremlin: analysts
Politics Amber Rudd refuses to rule out Britain staying in a customs union after Brexit
Football Gooooal! Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name
Angela Merkel Chancellor heads for tough Trump talks on trade, Iran nuclear deal
Politics All options for the Irish border after Brexit will damage Northern Ireland's economy, leaked analysis shows
Angela Merkel Germany sees US imposing tariffs on EU from May 1

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM