Home > News > World >

EU seeks US trade detente after China reprieve


European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprieve

EU ministers Tuesday will refine a last-ditch bid to persuade US President Donald Trump to back off stiff tariffs on metals imports from Europe and win the bloc a similar break as handed China.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses the European Parliament during a debate on US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports which have sparked threats of realiatory action play

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses the European Parliament during a debate on US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports which have sparked threats of realiatory action

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EU ministers Tuesday will refine a last-ditch bid to persuade US President Donald Trump to back off stiff tariffs on metals imports from Europe and win the bloc a similar break as handed China.

Europe was hit by the shock tariffs in March, part of the protectionist president's threat of an "America First" trade war with Washington's closest partners, including Canada, Mexico and Japan.

The European Union has said it refuses all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a permanent exemption from the painful steel and aluminium tariffs that are set to kick in on June 1.

However, trade ministers from the bloc's 28 member states will discuss a plan laid out by EU leaders for a limited EU-US trade deal as well as opening up the European market to US natural gas -- if the exemption is granted.

"The EU is ready to talk about trade liberalisation with our American friends but only if the US decides an unlimited exemption from steel and aluminium tariffs," EU President Donald Tusk told reporters after the conclusion of a summit in Sofia on Thursday.

The ministers will take encouragement from the US-China development on Sunday with Washington and Beijing backing off from tit-for-tat tariffs after reaching an as-yet specified accord on slashing the massive American trade deficit with China.

Europe's incentives come with a threat to retaliate against the US with European tariffs on American imports, including iconic items such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon whiskey.

These counter-measures will officially become enforceable on June 20, but Europeans have committed to not use them as long as talks with the US are ongoing.

Trump announced the duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminium in March, but has twice accepted to suspend their effect as talks with key allies continued.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, who handles trade negotiations on behalf of the bloc, has held a series of talks with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a stalwart of Trump's hardball tactics.

"My impression is that there will be a permanent decision in one direction or another," Malmstrom told German weekly Der Spiegel.

'Deepen relations'

Any attempt to negotiate a trade deal, no matter how small, requires a mandate from member states, which the ministers are expected to discuss over lunch on Tuesday.

The "limited" deal would focus in particular on cars, a strategic sector that Trump has brought sharp attention to in several tweets that specifically targeted Germany -- an auto powerhouse on its own.

US cars sold in the EU are slapped with 10 percent tariffs, while Washington imposes 25 percent duties on European pick-ups and trucks.

However, customs duties between the two blocs remain low overall, at an average of three percent.

Export powerhouse Germany is very much in favour of getting a deal while France is more reticent in the face of the US pressure tactics.

Whatever the case, EU leaders insist that there is no chance of relaunching the very unpopular TTIP talks, the major EU-US trade agreement torpedoed by Trump when he entered office last year.

At the request of the United States, Europeans are also ready to "deepen relations" in energy matters, in particular in the field of liquefied natural gas.

As a result of the shale gas boom, the US is avidly seeking new export markets and wants to compete with Russia and Norway, the EU's current main gas suppliers.

Developing LNG, which is transported by ship and is more expensive than pipelines, would require reducing existing barriers between the EU and US.

"We have an interest in diversifying our sources of supply," a European source said.

Europe has also raised the possibility of backing a drive to reform the World Trade Organization, the international trade watchdog that Trump accuses of being soft on China and harmful to US interests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Guinea: Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media
In France: Public sector, rail workers go on strike In France Public sector, rail workers go on strike
European Union: As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
Moon Jae-in: Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House
In Thailand: Protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule In Thailand Protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule
Texas Shooting: Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused' Texas Shooting Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused'

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss...bullet
5 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
6 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
9 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes
Pierre Moscovici EU and Greece reach agreement on latest bailout review
In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties
Eurozone Italian populists unveil joint government programme
Mike Pompeo US trying to move forward after quitting Iran nuclear deal
Emmanuel Macron French President struts global stage, but is he influential?
Hungary Country rejects Euro-African declaration on migration

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Muslims gather for Friday prayers inside a mosque in Shanghai: mosques are now being urged to fly the national flag
In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag
Poland's freedom icon Lech Walesa rallied behind a group of young disabled Poles who have spent 34 days camped out at parliament demanding the right-wing government increase their meagre living allowance
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters
Pau is a town in southwestern France not far from the border with Spain
In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
Territorial disputes over the South China Sea have been brewing for years and China, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia have also made competing claims to waters believed to have significant oil and natural gas deposits
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea