Home > News > World >

Ex-minister named new Guinea Prime Minister - State media


In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State media

A former government minister and economist has been named the new prime minister of Guinea by President Alpha Conde, according to a decree read out on state media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ibrahima Kassory Fofana has been named Guinea's new prime minister play

Ibrahima Kassory Fofana has been named Guinea's new prime minister

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former government minister and economist has been named the new prime minister of Guinea by President Alpha Conde, according to a decree read out on state media.

Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, 64, was previously responsible for investments and public-private partnerships in the outgoing government, which resigned last week.

"The president of the republic, professor Alpha Conde, signed Monday night a decree appointing Mr Ibrahima Kassory Fofana (64 years) as prime minister, head of government", the decree said.

He must "propose a new government as soon as possible" in the West African state, it added.

Fofana replaces Mamady Youla, who resigned on May 17, two months after the president promised to carry out a "great ministerial reshuffle" following a series of strikes and demonstrations against the official outcome of local elections in February.

The vote was the first of its kind since a military dictatorship ended a decade ago. Opposition leaders say the process was unfair and fraudulent.

At least a dozen people were killed in post-election protest violence.

Last week, opposition parties suspended the street protests, saying the international community had offered to mediate.

Fofana, a former political opponent of Conde, has developed a closer relationship with the president in recent years.

An economist by training, the new prime minister was a senior government official in the 70s and 80s, including in the area of international cooperation. He also served as the budget and finance minister in the 90s.

After a period of voluntary exile, he returned to Guinea and stood as a presidential candidate in 2010 but won only 0.66 percent of the vote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

European Union: As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on cybersecurity impact
Moon Jae-in: Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President visits White House
In Thailand: Protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule In Thailand Protest greets fourth year of Thai junta rule
Texas Shooting: Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused' Texas Shooting Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused'
In China: Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flag
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss...bullet
5 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
6 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
9 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

Ebola Vaccine arrives in DR Congo amid outbreak
Egypt African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Vincent Bollore French billionaire businessman detained over alleged corruption in Africa
In Nigeria Citizens demand air quality data over pollution fears
Australia Country hikes aid in Pacific as China pushes for influence
Aristide Gomes GBissau swears in 'consensus' prime minister
UN Security Council Six countries enter the group
In Equatorial Guinea President Nguema says war being prepared against him
NASA 'Dragon back' as cargo reaches space station

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Pau is a town in southwestern France not far from the border with Spain
In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
Territorial disputes over the South China Sea have been brewing for years and China, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia have also made competing claims to waters believed to have significant oil and natural gas deposits
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Leader of Italy's populist Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio had named Giuseppe Conte, seen on the right, as one of his ministers in March, with the press speculating he will be named prime minister
Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM
Henri van Breda takes his seat in the dock at Western Cape High Court to hear the verdict in his trial. He is accused of killing his two parents, brother and maiming his sister with an axe in their luxury home in January 2015
Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial