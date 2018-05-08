Home > News > World >

Ex-top Chinese Communist official jailed for life for bribery


In China Former top Chinese Communist official jailed for life for bribery

A former Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a top leadership post was sentenced to life in prison for bribery on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan ($26.7 million) in bribes, the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin says play

Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan ($26.7 million) in bribes, the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin says

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a top leadership post was sentenced to life in prison for bribery on Tuesday, the latest senior cadre to fall in President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption crusade.

Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan ($26.7 million) in bribes, the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin said in a statement on its website.

Sun, 54, had once been tipped for promotion to the Politburo's elite seven-member standing committee, which rules the country and is presided over by Xi.

As the youngest Politburo member, Sun was even seen in some quarters as a potential successor to Xi.

The court said the defendant has been given a "lenient" sentence in light of his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

In addition to his prison term, Sun's "stolen property has already all been confiscated," the statement said.

Sun had been accused of taking advantage of his position to seek profits for others and illegally accepting money, according to previous court statements.

He and his alleged associates were charged with accepting the bribes in return for providing help to unspecified organisations and individuals with engineering contracts, business operations and other matters.

His actions had "gravely damaged the normal work order of national organisations and harmed the integrity of conduct by national employees," the statement said.

He pleaded guilty to the charges during a one-day trial in April.

Sun was the first serving member of the 25-person Politburo to be placed under investigation since Bo Xilai, another former leader of Chongqing, who was jailed for life in 2013.

Xi has presided over a popular anti-graft campaign since coming to power in 2012 that has punished more than one million officials, but critics have compared it to a political purge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Jeff Sessions: US Attorney General says parents, children entering US illegally will be split Jeff Sessions US Attorney General says parents, children entering US illegally will be split
Islamic State: Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country Islamic State Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country
In US: New York attorney general resigns after women abuse report In US New York attorney general resigns after women abuse report
In Malaysia: Opposition bets on 'tsunami' of Muslim support In Malaysia Opposition bets on 'tsunami' of Muslim support
Iran Deal: Fate now in Europe's hands - Obama adviser Iran Deal Fate now in Europe's hands - Obama adviser
Mahmud Abbas: Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
4 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet
5 In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louisbullet
6 Stormy Daniels Actress taunts fake Trump on comedy show SNLbullet
7 In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killedbullet
8 Koala Foundation Australia pledges cash to help save the koalabullet
9 In Uganda Toddler eaten by leopard in national parkbullet
10 In Turkey Trial resumes of US pastor on terror chargesbullet

Related Articles

World European powers make last-ditch appeal to save Iran nuclear deal
Online Controversy US takes to Chinese social media over 'Orwellian' demand
Terrorism US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
Donald Trump Britain appeals: don't ditch Iran nuclear deal
Hassan Rouhani Iran warns US it would regret quitting nuclear deal
In China Crackdown shakes city's 'Little Africa'
In Russia Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?
Nikki Haley US at UN tells countries to pay bigger share of peacekeeping bill
Trump US President says 'good chance' Kim will give up nukes
Kim Jong Un Xi break the ice with wine and secret pageantry

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
Armand De Decker, pictured in 2016, denies influence-peddling, but resigned from Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's liberal Reform Movement
In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal
Election campaign posters are seen in Iraq's former jihadist bastion Mosul on May 1, 2018
Faruq Zarzur al-Juburi IS claims assassination of Iraq election candidate