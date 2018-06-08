Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Family of gold panners shot dead in restive Thai south


In Thailand Family of gold panners shot dead in restive Thai south

Four members of a Muslim family have been shot dead while panning for gold in a remote stream in Thailand's "Deep South", an area plagued by insurgency, guns and crime.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Around 7,000 people have been killed since 2004 in Thailand's southernmost Muslim-majority provinces, where shadowy insurgents are seeking greater autonomy from Bangkok play

Around 7,000 people have been killed since 2004 in Thailand's southernmost Muslim-majority provinces, where shadowy insurgents are seeking greater autonomy from Bangkok

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Four members of a Muslim family have been shot dead while panning for gold in a remote stream in Thailand's "Deep South", an area plagued by insurgency, guns and crime.

Around 7,000 people have been killed since 2004 in Thailand's southernmost Muslim-majority provinces, where shadowy insurgents are seeking greater autonomy from Bangkok.

The majority of the victims have been civilians -- including Muslim and Buddhist villagers, teachers and state officials -- caught up in tit-for-tat violence between the rebels and Thai security forces.

Police said the bodies of a Mayuso Bado, his two sons -- the youngest just 16 years old -- and his son-in-law, were found by relatives late Thursday after they failed to return from a gold panning mission in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat province.

They had been shot by "war weapons", Manus Sixsamat, commander of Narathiwat police told AFP, using a phrase that covers the assault rifles commonly used by militants and security services in the area.

"We don't yet know the exact motive, but they may have been shot by hardline militants... or by a rival group of gold panners," he said.

He ruled out the involvement of local Buddhists, saying they were too afraid to venture deep into the forest in the mountainous border zone.

The area is a transit point for drugs and other contraband to and from Malaysia and provides a hideout for shadowy rebels and crime gangs.

Gold panning is not a major business in southern Thailand but flecks of the precious metal appear during heavy rains in some remote streams, providing a small bonus for the area's rubber tappers and farmers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Hong Kong: Rewriting history? Education turns political battleground In Hong Kong Rewriting history? Education turns political battleground
Trump: US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7 Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
In Singapore: Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit In Singapore Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit
North Korea: Who's getting this? Country's summit bill North Korea Who's getting this? Country's summit bill
North Korea: Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ
Volodymyr Groysman: Ukrainian MPs approve anti-corruption court, sack finance minister Volodymyr Groysman Ukrainian MPs approve anti-corruption court, sack finance minister

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
3 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between...bullet
4 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
5 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper...bullet
6 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
7 Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influxbullet
8 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of...bullet
9 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
10 In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new...bullet

Related Articles

World At Middlesex Community College, extra help for asian students
Plastic Waste Asia's ocean pollution crisis
Entertainment Architect Kulapat Yantrasast loves 'making good spaces'
Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the people
European Union Rush to comply with new data law
Najib Razak Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims
United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace as opposition parties call for a review of his spending in last year's presidential race
In France Pressure mounts on Macron as campaign spending draws scrutiny
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) arrive for their joint press conference in Ottawa
Emmanuel Macron G7 leaders must not be afraid to reach agreements without US
"If he fires at us, as we've just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," Netanyahu said of Assad at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London
In Syria Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the most senior American official to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'