Home > News > World >

FARC deal looms large over Colombia presidential poll


In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll

Colombia votes Sunday in the first presidential election since the government's 2016 peace deal with the former rebel movement FARC -- an agreement the campaign's conservative frontrunner is determined to upend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright play

Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombia votes Sunday in the first presidential election since the government's 2016 peace deal with the former rebel movement FARC -- an agreement the campaign's conservative frontrunner is determined to upend.

Opinion polls show 41-year-old senator Ivan Duque as the favorite, buoyed by support from the Democratic Center party of hardline ex-president Alvaro Uribe.

The latest opinion polls show Duque with 41 percent of voter preferences, some 12 points ahead of his nearest challenger, the leftist former Bogota mayor Gustavo Petro.

If the opinion polls are confirmed, neither candidate can win outright on Sunday and will face each other in a run-off on June 17.

That alone would be a staggering performance for Petro, a former member of the now disbanded M-19 rebel group, making him the first leftist politician to reach a second round in conservative dominated Colombia in recent years.

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, could be the first leftist to reach the run-off in recent years play

Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a former mayor of Bogota, could be the first leftist to reach the run-off in recent years

(AFP)

The vote is taking place against a background of tentative change in the Latin American country where the peace deal, in effect for little more than a year, remains fragile.

The FARC has transformed into a political party which has thus far failed to win much popular support, but Colombia -- gripped by corruption and glaring inequality -- is still struggling to emerge from the longest armed conflict in the Americas.

The world's leading producer of cocaine, the country remains contorted by an ongoing struggle against a slew of armed groups vying for control of lucrative narco-trafficking routes in areas once dominated by FARC guerrillas.

Step towards peace

President Juan Manuel Santos, who forged the 2016 peace deal, said the election is "very, very important for this new Colombia that we are building, a Colombia in peace."

Facts and figured about Colombia's economy under outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos play

Facts and figured about Colombia's economy under outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos

(AFP)

Santos announced the deployment of an extra 155,000 troops to ensure security for the election, for which the country's last active rebel group, the ELN, has announced a ceasefire.

A former economist with the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Duque is still something of an unknown quantity after only four years in politics as a senator.

"As a politician, he is little known because he is under the wing of Uribe...Nobody knows yet whether he has his own ideas or if he will obey orders," said analyst Fabian Acuna of Javeriana University.

Duque wants to rewrite the peace treaty, which he believes was too lenient on former guerrilla leaders who waged a decades-long campaign of violence against Colombians.

Although the FARC polled only 0.5 percent in legislative polls, it was guaranteed 10 seats in parliament under the peace deal.

"What we Colombians want is that those who have committed crimes against humanity be punished by proportional penalties, which is incompatible with political representation, so that there is no impunity," Duque told AFP.

The young senator has pledged to eradicate "the cancer of corruption" and work to revive a sluggish economy, in campaign speeches which focused on the defense of traditional family values.

No more fear of the left

Petro drew bigger crowds to his rallies the longer his campaign went on, in what some analysts see as public support for the peace deal and the rehabilitation of FARC as a political party.

Factfile on Colombia, which is to hold presidential elections on Sunday play

Factfile on Colombia, which is to hold presidential elections on Sunday

(AFP)

"Society has overcome the fear of violence and terror, and what we are seeing today is the political expression of that, filling public places and drawing crowds," Petro told AFP in the final days of his campaign.

"His rise can be explained by the great polarization in the country, he being one of the polar opposites," said analyst Andres Macias, of Externado University.

Petro defends the peace deal with the FARC and continuing dialogue with the ELN. Duque has said he intends to suspend negotiations with the ELN.

But Petro has had to push back against attempts to taint him by association with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

His critics, including Duque, have been referring to him as a "Castro-Chavista", a reference to late Cuban president Fidel Castro and late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, and accuse him of being likely to lead Colombia down the road to populist ruin as Maduro has in neighboring Venezuela.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Argentina: 3 die in theater collapse In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse
Pentagon: The rising tensions between China, US Pentagon The rising tensions between China, US
Donald Trump: No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief Donald Trump No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief
Oleg Deripaska: Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Mariano Rajoy: Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
In France: Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge In France Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
3 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
4 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by...bullet
5 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet
6 Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked routersbullet
7 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran...bullet
8 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case...bullet
9 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY police
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Sergey Lavrov No 'facts' to support MH17 charges: Russia's minister
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
In France Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge
Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Max Schrems Landmark EU law is new weapon for data protection campaigner Schrems
In Australia 'Unprecedented' foreign interference: spy chief

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

The mother of Leila al-Ghandour (C) weeps as she holds the body of her eight-month-old baby who according to Gaza's health ministry died of inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army during protests on the Gaza-Israel border
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
US President Donald Trump Trump blamed "open hostility" from the North Korean regime for his decision to call off planned talks with Kim Jong Un
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (right) lost the support of his erstwhile ally, centre-right Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera (left) as he faced down a Socialist Party no-confidence motion
Mariano Rajoy Graft-tainted Spanish PM under fire from opposition, allies
Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen on September 9, 2014 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) east of Donetsk in Ukraine
US America backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe