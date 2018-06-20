Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'


Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'

For centuries, the Faroe Islands have hunted pilot whales in ritual fashion, herding them into shallow waters to beach them before stabbing them with knives, turning the water a bloody red.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pilot whales feed primarily on squid and have a distinct, rounded head with a very slight beak play

Pilot whales feed primarily on squid and have a distinct, rounded head with a very slight beak

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For centuries, the Faroe Islands have hunted pilot whales in ritual fashion, herding them into shallow waters to beach them before stabbing them with knives, turning the water a bloody red.

The "grindadrap", as the practice is known, has been blasted by animal rights activists as cruel and inhumane, but Faroese Fisheries Minister Hogni Hoydal insists it is "ecological" and "respectful".

Q: Why is this hunt, which is so controversial abroad, considered essential in the Faroe Islands?

A: "The main issue with the 'grind' is that it's part of the living resources in our waters. We base our whole existence and our modernisation as a welfare society and as a part of the world on the sustainable use of the living resources of the sea. The pilot whale has been part of that for more than a thousand years. And we actually see our legislation and our whole system of 'grind' catches as the most sustainable use of marine living resources. We have statistics going back 450 years where we can prove that we have never taken more than approximately one percent of the whole population of the 'grind' stock in the North Atlantic...

So when we discuss this, especially with some environmental agencies that are protesting against the 'grind', we say 'well, perhaps this is the example of the most ecological, the most sustainable and the most controlled harvesting of marine resources'...

If we do not use the whales, we would have to import cattle, meat from cattle, chicken and so on, that are produced under, in my opinion, the worst conditions for animals and not a viable way, in an industrialised way that has led to pollution of our environment and that has led to the destruction of almost every wild living resource of the world.

So we see ourselves as the leaders of sustainable use of natural resources where we do not overexploit, where we have huge respect for the animals, where we only take a very small part of a viable population."

Q: So the whale hunt is good for the planet?

Whaling in the Faroe Islands has provoked protests, including by activists from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) who used fake blood smeared on them (pictured) play

Whaling in the Faroe Islands has provoked protests, including by activists from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) who used fake blood smeared on them (pictured)

(AFP/File)

A. Importing meat "would increase our carbon footprint. Is it better to buy industrialised chicken or industrialised meat from cattle? I do not understand the perspective from some of these organisations that, in my opinion, are important because they're focusing on the ecological future of the world. But this is the example of the best ecological management of marine living resources and, in my opinion, the best documented and also the most respectful."

Q. But isn't there still a risk that the image of the Faroe Islands will be indelibly linked to the bloody images of the hunt?

A. "We do not see it as a problem. It has been a problem. There have been huge campaigns. Especially some organisations have been very violent when coming to the Faroe Islands...

But my experience is that when people come here and experience the actual issue here about sustainable use of marine resources, ... the social system here that is perhaps the only place in the world where you can distribute food without commercial interests... I think people come to respect (it), though I can understand, especially for people who have not seen a big animal being killed, that it's of course an image that can evoke some feelings.

In my childhood we also had sheep that we killed, so it's also a natural part of modern life on the Faroe Islands to know where the food comes from."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Denmark: Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ? In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?
World Cup: Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer
In Syria: A race to save precious property deeds In Syria A race to save precious property deeds
The Catcher was a Spy: Moe Berg's double life as secret agent The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent
Immigration: A deeply divisive topic in Europe Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
In South Sudan: Foes set to meet after two years In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
3 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
4 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
5 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
6 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
7 Inaki Urdangarin Spanish king's brother-in-law jailed over...bullet
8 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
9 In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces Democratic...bullet
10 Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in...bullet

Related Articles

Antonio Guterres UN chief says migration is 'inevitable'
In France Stiff jail terms sought for French teens in Chinese tailor's death
Tayyip Erdogan Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally
In France Rifts emerge among rail unions over pursuing strikes
In Malaysia Murder case linked to Najib 'may be re-opened'
In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airport
Central Africa Republic Boris Becker's diplomatic passport is 'fake'
Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probe
Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

After years of civil war, South Sudan is facing a major food crisis with a famine last year affecting around 100,000 people
Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glance
Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, in an "unrelenting crackdown" just days before the kingdom ends a decades-long ban on female motorists, Human Rights Watch says
In Saudi Arabia Two more women activists arrested
Emitari-backed Yemeni government forces advance into Hodeida airport on June 19, 2018 in a major step towards recapturing the strategic Red Sea port city from Shiite rebels. .UAE-backed Yemeni government forces fought their way into Hodeida airport today, pressing an offensive that has seen some of the most intense fighting of a three-year war against Shiite Huthi rebels.
In Yemen Pro-govt forces seize Hodeida airport from rebels
Ready to meet: South Sudan President Salva Kiir, left, and rebel leader Riek Machar
Peace Talks South Sudan foes set to meet after two years