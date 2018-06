FBI agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip

news

Police are investigating an off-duty FBI agent's apparently accidental shooting of a man when the agent did a backflip at a Colorado night club, local media reported Sunday.

A video obtained by local television stations shows the lanky male agent -- a crowd off to his side -- putting in some energetic dance moves before executing his backflip.

Unfortunately, the move was less of a crowd-pleaser than intended when his gun fell out of his trousers. The agent couldn't catch it in time before it went off and shot a man in the lower leg.

The shooting victim was recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the local ABC television affiliate said.

The agent was taken to police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor.