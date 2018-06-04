Home > News > World >

FBI agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip


FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip

Police are investigating an off-duty FBI agent's apparently accidental shooting of a man when the agent did a backflip at a Colorado night club, local media reported Sunday.

  
The FBI agent's gun apparently fell out of his trousers when he did a backflip on the dance floor and went off when it hit the ground play

The FBI agent's gun apparently fell out of his trousers when he did a backflip on the dance floor and went off when it hit the ground

(AFP/File)
A video obtained by local television stations shows the lanky male agent -- a crowd off to his side -- putting in some energetic dance moves before executing his backflip.

Unfortunately, the move was less of a crowd-pleaser than intended when his gun fell out of his trousers. The agent couldn't catch it in time before it went off and shot a man in the lower leg.

The shooting victim was recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the local ABC television affiliate said.

The agent was taken to police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

