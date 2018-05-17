FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators

news

The Federal Government has condemned Israel’s deadly response to clashes along the border with the Gaza Strip, in which 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators were killed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Thursday expressed the Federal Government’s concern over the killings.”The Israeli Government must stop such use of excessive force against unarmed civilians, including children, and respect the basic human rights of Palestinians as well as international law,” the ministry added.

NAN reports that the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 58 Palestinians were killed and nearly 1,000 were injured in violent clashes with Israeli forces along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel.

Israeli security forces said they were responding to deliberate attempts, spurred by Hamas, to overwhelm and breach the boundary fence to launch terror attacks in Israel.

In addition to protesting the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinians were also marking the 70th anniversary of what they call the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” of Israel’s creation in 1948.

The Israeli army said three of the Palestinians killed on Monday were trying to plant explosives at the border fence.

In two separate incidents, IDF troops opened fire on gunmen who were trying to shoot them, Hadashot TV news said.

There were also several Israeli airstrikes on Hamas positions in Gaza.

According to the army, tens of thousands took part in the protests at several points along the border.

