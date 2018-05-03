Home > News > World >

Russian fighter jet crashes off Syria, both pilots killed: agencies


Russia Country's fighter jet crashes off Syria, both pilots killed: agencies

A Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase in Syria on Thursday, killing both pilots, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase in Syria, killing both pilots, Moscow's defence ministry said play

A Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase in Syria, killing both pilots, Moscow's defence ministry said

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase in Syria on Thursday, killing both pilots, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

"As it was climbing after taking off from the Hmeimim airbase, the Russian fighter Su-30SM crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. Two pilots, who fought until the last minute to save the plane, died, according to reports from the scene," the statement said.

The ministry said the plane had not come under fire, adding that "according to preliminary information, the reason for the crash could have been a bird falling into the engine".

The accident brings Russia's official military losses in Syria to 86.

The most recent acknowledged military loss came when a transport plane crashed on landing at the Hmeimim airbase in March, killing all 39 people on board.

But Russian nationals are regularly reported to be serving as paid mercenaries in Syria and taking on dangerous missions that often lead to casualties.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Nigeria: 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack village
In Australia: News Corp leads charge against tech giants in probe In Australia News Corp leads charge against tech giants in probe
In North Korea: How were previous US detainees released? In North Korea How were previous US detainees released?
In Damascus: Hundreds prepare to exit rebel areas near Syria capital: state media In Damascus Hundreds prepare to exit rebel areas near Syria capital: state media
In Amsterdam: One killed in shooting In Amsterdam One killed in shooting
In India: 77 killed as powerful dust storms ravage In India 77 killed as powerful dust storms ravage

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding processionbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run...bullet
4 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
7 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet

Related Articles

Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes
Politics Rudy Giuliani's revelation that Trump 'reimbursed' Cohen for the Stormy Daniels payment just made the DOJ's case against both men 'a whole lot stronger'
Politics In his first TV appearance as Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani made a bombshell admission about why Trump fired James Comey
Politics 'They better have an explanation for that': Laura Ingraham says Rudy Giuliani just created a major problem for Trump in the Stormy Daniels case
World Trump assails justice department, siding with house conservatives in dispute
Football Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
Politics The 15 countries with the highest military budgets in 2017
Politics The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful weapons in 2017
Politics TY COBB OUT: Trump plans to replace White House lawyer with Bill Clinton's impeachment attorney to take on Mueller
Politics Ukraine reportedly halts investigations into Trump's former campaign chairman to avoid 'irritating' Trump administration amid sale of anti-tank missiles

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet
10 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

President Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, which has called an independence referendum for November
Emmanuel Macron Ahead of independence vote, president visits key French Pacific foothold
China's foreign minister Wang Yi (left) shakes hands with North Korea's foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on May 2, 2018
Wang Yi Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N. Korea: Chinese foreign ministry
There are fears the Turkish economy is overheating ahead of elections in June
In Turkey Inflation surges again in April ahead of polls
An Indian photojournalist in Kolkata holds a candle during a vigil for the 10 Afghan journalists killed in Monday's suicide bombing
In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press Freedom Day