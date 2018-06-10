Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journey to Singapore


In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journey

North Korea's capacity for distraction and sleight of hand was on show Sunday as leader Kim Jong Un flew to Singapore for his summit with US President Donald Trump.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kim is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (center-R) upon his arrival at Singapore International airport play

Kim is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (center-R) upon his arrival at Singapore International airport

(Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea's capacity for distraction and sleight of hand was on show Sunday as leader Kim Jong Un flew to Singapore for his summit with US President Donald Trump.

No fewer than three aircraft made their way to Singapore from Pyongyang airport, a facility that frequently sees fewer than three international flights a day.

One of them was the ageing Soviet-made Ilyushin-62 that is Kim's personal jet -- officially known as "Chammae-1", or Goshawk-1, after the North's national bird but perhaps more memorably dubbed "Air Force Un".

But while Singapore is well within its range, questions have been raised about its reliability and Kim, it turned out, was not on board.

Instead he flew on an Air China Boeing 747. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, it took off using flight number CA122, a standard designation for the airline's route from Pyongyang to Beijing.

In midair it changed its callsign to CA061 and headed south.

In Singapore its high-profile passenger was met by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who tweeted a picture of himself shaking hands with Kim, who wore a dark lapel-less suit.

Journalists and onlookers watch the motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at the St. Regis hotel play

Journalists and onlookers watch the motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at the St. Regis hotel

(AFP)

Kim was driven into the city-state in a convoy of more than 20 vehicles, including an ambulance, with North Korean television cameramen filming his progress through the sunroofs.

Hundreds of Singaporeans lined the streets to capture images of their own of his black Mercedes Benz stretch limousine with tinted windows -- not normally allowed in Singapore, even for the country's prime minister.

Reporters and photographers packed the pavements outside the St Regis hotel where Kim was to stay. Covers had been hung over the driveway and hotel security brought out additional potted plants to obstruct the view of the lobby.

Aside from three official photographs released by the Singapore government, there had been no public sighting of Kim nearly two hours after he landed.

Eye-wateringly expensive

Located just off Singapore's diplomatic district and a stone's throw away from the Orchard Road shopping belt, the modernist St Regis is tucked between an ageing building dotted with carpet shops and a sleepy high-end neighbourhood mall.

Rooms at the establishment start at Sg$320 ($240) a night.

On the 20th floor, the ostentatiously opulent 335-square metre (3,606 square feet) Presidential Suite, where Kim was believed likely to stay, features a Marc Chagall artwork and a white baby grand piano.

Its rooms are "lined with gold, and accented with precious metals like brass, onyx and silver", the hotel says on its website.

It does not give prices but the list price of a similar facility in New York is $35,000 a night.

Who will pick up the bill for the North Koreans' stay has been the subject of much speculation -- the North's economy has suffered from years of mismanagement and is now subject to multiple sanctions over its nuclear ambitions.

Pyongyang has a history of trying to have others pay for its travel -- Seoul paid for its delegates to this year's Winter Olympics in the South.

The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) arrives at the St. Regis hotel play

The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) arrives at the St. Regis hotel

(AFP)

But a Seoul presidential spokesman said it was "not considering it at all at the moment", while the US has insisted it will not foot the bill -- and is not asking anyone else to do so.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday his government was spending around Sg$20 million to host the summit, around half of it on security.

"It's a cost that we are willing to pay. It's our contribution to an international endeavour which is in our profound interests," he said.

He did not mention the North Koreans' hotel bill.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In United States: Farm belt tries to head off another surge in suicides In United States Farm belt tries to head off another surge in suicides
In United States: Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T, Time Warner In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T, Time Warner
In Eastern Iraq: A small town builds weightlifting champions In Eastern Iraq A small town builds weightlifting champions
In Singapore: A nuclear-powered summit In Singapore A nuclear-powered summit
Akram Khan: Dance star returns to roots in last solo show Akram Khan Dance star returns to roots in last solo show
Korean War: Summit raises hopes for treaty to end frozen conflict Korean War Summit raises hopes for treaty to end frozen conflict

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
2 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim...bullet
5 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
6 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
7 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7...bullet
8 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
9 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet
10 In Singapore Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit'bullet

Related Articles

Politics All the ways China could keep its eyes and ears on the US-North Korea summit without being there
Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia
In Singapore Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit'
Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summit
Dennis Rodman US basketball star flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
World Chinese hackers steal unclassified data from navy contractor
World First Lady's secrecy on health broken by husband
US-North Korea Summit China hosts Russia, Iran for meeting as US tensions rise
In North Korea Outed by UN, country front company hides in plain sight

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Putin said "many" countries including Austria were keen to help in organising such a US-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready
Desperately strapped for cash at home, Weah has turned to funding from abroad to help
George Weah Liberia's leader looks abroad for help tackling poverty
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump meet on Tuesday for an unprecedented summit in an attempt to address the last festering legacy of the Cold War
Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader arrives in Singapore for historic Trump summit
A large video screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin before the summit
Xi Jinping As G7 feuds, China president and Putin play up their own club