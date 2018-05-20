Home > News > World >

First IS fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor


Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor

A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital early Sunday under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said play

A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said

(SANA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital early Sunday under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said.

"At dawn, six buses of IS fighters and their relatives left the Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp and adjacent district of Tadamun," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Abdel Rahman said the buses headed east for Syria's vast desert, where IS still controls some territory.

He had no details on how many people were aboard the vehicles, but said a majority of them were relatives of jihadists and not armed.

The evacuations came a day after an apparent deal was reached to put an end to a ferocious month-long offensive to oust IS from its last positions in southern Damascus.

Pro-regime forces, specifically Palestinian militias, had been fighting since April 19 to recapture Yarmuk, Tadamun, and the nearby districts of Qadam and Hajar al-Aswad from IS.

The assault had killed more than 250 pro-regime forces and another 233 IS fighters, according to the Observatory.

Fighting died down around midday on Saturday amid reports that an evacuation deal could be reached.

Syrian state media on Sunday denied evacuations were taking place in Hajar al-Aswad, but did not mention departures from Yarmuk or Tadamun.

Once a thriving district home to some 160,000 Palestinians and Syrians, Yarmuk's population has fallen to just a few hundred people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Madagascar: Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings In Madagascar Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings
In Syria: Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs' In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'
In Pakistan: Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice In Pakistan Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice
Ramadan: To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
Beijing: US, China agree to abandon trade war Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
In Texas: Students take solace in baseball after school shooting In Texas Students take solace in baseball after school shooting

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
4 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
5 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study...bullet
6 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
7 Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnessesbullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at...bullet

Related Articles

World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears
In Afghan Cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews
In Kosovo Muslim extremists jailed over Israeli football terror plot
Paris Knife Attack Two women held Thursday: prosecutor
In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Trump and Moon have agreed to "work closely" to ensure the US President's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a success
Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
An activist attends a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, demanding justice for their children's deaths
In Indonesia Parents wait for justice 20 years after Suharto's fall
Hindus consider cows sacred and slaughtering the animals, or possessing or consuming beef, is banned in most Indian states
In India Muslim beaten to death for allegedly killing cow
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves outside a polling station during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes