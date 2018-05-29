Home > News > World >

First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens in Tunisia


In Tunisia First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens

The first court case brought by a Tunisian commission probing human rights violations stretching back six decades opened on Tuesday, with 14 former officials, including the ousted president, on trial.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) was set up in 2014 following the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings. play

The Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) was set up in 2014 following the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The first court case brought by a Tunisian commission probing human rights violations stretching back six decades opened on Tuesday, with 14 former officials, including the ousted president, on trial.

The Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) was set up in 2014 following the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.

It has a mandate to investigate human rights violations between 1957, when Habib Bourguiba became president, and the date of its creation, with the aim of holding perpetrators to account and rehabilitating their victims.

Tuesday's first court case concerns the forced disappearance of Kamel Matmati, a member of the Islamist movement Ennahdha, who was arrested in 1991 during Ben Ali's rule, and tortured to death.

The courtroom in the southern coastal town of Gabes was packed with family members and activists who called for justice, an end to impunity and closure.

"We want those who killed him, tortured him, to be tried" and convicted, Matmati's wife Latifa told AFP.

"We have spent terrible years. The hardest of all is" that his body has not been returned to the family, she said.

"But today we are happy because the truth will be finally unveiled," she added.

On trial are Ben Ali, who lives in exile in Saudi Arabia, his interior minister Abdallah Kallel and 12 other former officials, accused of voluntary homicide. All are being tried in absentia.

"It is an exceptional day," defence lawyer Habib Kheder said.

"It is rare for results to emerge from a case of forced disappearance... we know part of the truth but the rest must come to light," he added.

Since the IVD began work, it has received more than 62,000 allegations of human rights violations and interviewed close to 50,000 people.

The commission has referred at least 32 cases of "serious violations" of human rights to Tunisian courts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Gaza: Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade In Gaza Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade
Volkert Van Der Graaf: Fortuyn's killer gets Dutch court nod to emigrate Volkert Van Der Graaf Fortuyn's killer gets Dutch court nod to emigrate
In Syria: Land law amounts to 'forced eviction', HRW says In Syria Land law amounts to 'forced eviction', HRW says
In Qatar: Council backs permanent residency law for foreigners In Qatar Council backs permanent residency law for foreigners
In Italy: Financial markets plunge on political turmoil In Italy Financial markets plunge on political turmoil
In Turkey: President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
2 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
3 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
4 Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
7 In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reportsbullet
8 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
9 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of...bullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua One killed, three injured in fresh violence
Hassan Rouhani China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval
In Korea Mother of 'nut rage' Air heiress questioned
New Species Sweeping gene survey reveals new facets of evolution
In Afghanistan Kabul library bus drives children to read
Prinkipo Greek Orthodox Europe's largest wooden building awaits salvation off Istanbul
In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

US artist Jeff Koons is pictured in New York in 2012 with one of his previous artwork installations of flowers, called "Tulips"
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
Alicia Pucheta is from the conservative Colorado Party, which has been in power for decades
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
The White House said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and President Donald Trump will meet ahead of a much anticipated summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to dismantle North Korean weapons
Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, pictured right, had been widely expected to seek a second five-year term in the troubled Sahel nation
In Mali President Keita to run for re-election