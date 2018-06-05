Home > News > World >

First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12


Summit First Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for June 12

The White House said on Monday that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The White House says a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12 play

The White House says a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The White House said on Monday that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12.

"We are actively preparing for the June 12th summit between the president and the North Korean leader," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in announcing the timing of the meeting.

"We feel like things are continuing to move forward, and good progress has been made."

Sanders said that the White House "advance team" -- which features military, security, technical and medical staff -- were already on the ground in the Southeast Asian state.

They are "finalizing preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins," said Sanders.

She added that Trump is getting daily briefings on North Korea in the runup to the landmark meeting.

"I can tell you the president has been receiving daily briefings on North Korea from his national security team," said Sanders.

Experts have voiced concern that despite Trump's claim to be the world's greatest dealmaker, he knows little about North Korea, arms control or international diplomacy.

The on-again-off-again summit is expected to focus on US efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

The oppressive regime is believed to have developed a miniaturized nuclear device that could be placed on a missile that could strike the United States.

Washington has called that unacceptable and demanded North Korea embark on full and verifiable denuclearization.

With days to go before the meeting, it remains unclear whether Pyongyang is willing to take that step, or whether it is using the promise of talks as a way of easing Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign.

Trump last week said he no longer wanted to use that term and indicated that he was willing to embark on a lengthy series of talks that would ease pressure on the regime.

"I think it'll be a process," he said after welcoming top official Kim Yong Chol to the White House.

"It's not -- I never said it goes in one meeting. I think it's going to be a process. But the relationships are building, and that's a very positive thing."

Trump also said that there would be no new sanctions while the talks are taking place, although the White House was at pains to say existing economic sanctions will not be removed either.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Maximum Security: Apple touts privacy features of new operating systems Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systems
World Trade Organization: Mexico to file complaint over US tariffs: ministry World Trade Organization Mexico to file complaint over US tariffs: ministry
OAS: US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
Howard Schultz: Starbucks chief retiring, may run for president Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for president
Miguel Diaz-Canel: Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader
Plastic Wasteland: Asia's ocean pollution crisis Plastic Wasteland Asia's ocean pollution crisis

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
4 In Afghanistan Nearly half of children out of school: UNbullet
5 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
6 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
7 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
8 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during...bullet
9 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
10 India Pakistan clash on Kashmir border ends brief trucebullet

Related Articles

Plastic Wasteland Asia's ocean pollution crisis
Bashar al-Assad Deal or no deal, regime set to return to south Syria
In Jordan Old Amman market feels the pinch amid austerity protests
In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises
In Italy Populists face vote of confidence in parliament
European Union EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse
Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader
Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for president
Volcanic eruption Toll rises in Guatemala as more bodies recovered

Top Videos

1 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Richard Allen Grenell has sparked uproar just weeks into his posting as US ambassador to Berlin
In Germany Calls grow for expulsion of disputed US envoy
Children wave flags during a protest near the prime minister's office in Amman, Jordan, on June 4, 2018
Abdullah II King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests
File photo from September 22, 2016 of Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands star conductor Valery Gergiev at an award ceremony at the Kremlin
In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises
More than 350,000 people have been killed in Syria's war since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests
Kosovo To isolate, or not, country's returning Jihadists