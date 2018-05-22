Home > News > World >

Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread in India


In India Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread

A deadly virus carried by fruit bats has killed at least five people in southern India and more than 90 people are in quarantine, a top health official said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nearly 100 people are in quarantine in southern India after coming into contact with the deadly Nipah virus play

Nearly 100 people are in quarantine in southern India after coming into contact with the deadly Nipah virus

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A deadly virus carried by fruit bats has killed at least five people in southern India and more than 90 people are in quarantine, a top health official said Tuesday.

Other deaths are suspected to have been caused by Nipah virus and authorities have ordered emergency measures to control the outbreak.

"We can confirm that five people have died from the Nipah virus," Kerala state health surveillance officer K.J. Reena told AFP.

Media reports said 10 people had died but officials told AFP final tests had not been completed on other suspicious deaths.

Nine people have been admitted to hospital with symptoms resembling the virus, which the World Health Organization says is fatal in 70 percent of cases, Reena added.

One of the nine has tested positive for Nipah.

"We also traced 94 people who had come in contact with the ones who died and they have been quarantined as a precaution," Reena added.

There is no vaccination for Nipah, which has killed more than 260 people in Malaysia, Bangladesh and India in outbreaks since 1998.

The WHO has named Nipah as one of the eight priority diseases that could cause an epidemic, alongside Ebola and Zika.

The virus induces flu-like symptoms that lead to an agonising encephalitis and coma.

Three members of the same family are among the fatalities. Dead bats were found in a well of the family's house in Kozhikode district, previously known as Calicut.

Heroic nurse

A nursing assistant who died after treating Nipah patients has been hailed as a hero by authorities.

Mother-of-two Lini Puthussery was cremated even before her family members could bid a final goodbye because of fears the virus could spread.

In a final note she scribbled in a hospital isolation unit, Puthussery urged her husband to take care of the children.

"I don't think I will be able to see you again. Sorry. Please take care of our children," she said.

Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Puthussery's "selfless service will be remembered".

Health authorities across the state were on high alert, setting up medical camps and a control room to tackle the emerging situation.

Kazhikod is the epicentre of the deadly Nipah outbreak play

Kazhikod is the epicentre of the deadly Nipah outbreak

(AFP)

U.V. Jose, district collector of Kozhikode, said all government and private hospitals were working in close coordination.

"Health staff are visiting individual households giving them specific instructions including about eating fruits from outside and other precautions," he told AFP.

The neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu has stepped up surveillance in border districts fearing the spread of Nipah.

Nipah was first identified in Malaysia in 1998. It spread to Singapore and more than 100 people were killed in both places. On that occasion, pigs were the virus hosts but they are believed to have caught it from bats.

In India the disease was first reported in 2001 and again six years later, with the two outbreaks claiming 50 lives.

Both times the disease was reported in areas of the eastern state of West Bengal bordering Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has borne the brunt of the disease in recent years, with more than 100 people dying of Nipah since a first outbreak was reported in 2001. In 2004, humans became infected with Nipah after eating date palm sap that had been contaminated by fruit bats.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula
Philip Wilson: Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
Marawi: 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines' Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'
Former Malaysian Leader: Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats
Tashi Wangchuk: China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years Tashi Wangchuk China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years
Punggye-ri: Foreign media head to N. Korea to witness nuclear site destruction Punggye-ri Foreign media head to N. Korea to witness nuclear site destruction

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" -...bullet
7 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
8 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Texas Shooting Lawyers say Texas school gunman was 'confused'
Iran Deal 'No alternative' to nuclear deal, EU's Mogherini tells US
In Italy Populists name pick for Prime Minister
In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east
Trump US President urges China to clamp down on North Korea border
Pilato Star Zambian musician freed on bail ahead of trial
Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial
Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Reclamation by China on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in 2015
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Vladimir Putin Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria
The Punggye-ri site pictured in April 2017
Punggye-ri Foreign media head to N. Korea to see nuclear site destruction
Tarik Jadaoun (top R), known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, sits inside a cell at a court in Baghdad on May 10, 2018
In Iraq Court sentences Belgian jihadist to death for IS membership