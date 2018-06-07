Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Five detained DRC activists to face prosecutor


In Congo Five detained activists to face prosecutor

Five pro-democracy campaigners held without trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo since December were to go before a prosecutor Thursday, their lawyer said as human rights groups pressed their case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protests in Kinshasa in January demanding that Democratic Republic of the Congo leader Joseph Kabila step down play

Protests in Kinshasa in January demanding that Democratic Republic of the Congo leader Joseph Kabila step down

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Five pro-democracy campaigners held without trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo since December were to go before a prosecutor Thursday, their lawyer said as human rights groups pressed their case.

"The five activists from the Filimbi movement -- Carbone Beni, Mino Bopomi, Cedric Kalonji, Grace Tshunza and Palmer Kabeya -- were transferred yesterday to the high court prosecutor in Gombe," a wealthy part of the capital, defence lawyer Chris-Sam Kabeya told AFP.

Kebeya said the five "will be presented today before a prosecutor who will determine their fate".

The activists were arrested as they mobilised residents of the capital Kinshasa for a nationwide rally on December 31 last year against the extended rule of President Joseph Kabila. Six people were killed during the protests and the crackdown sparked international condemnation.

Human rights groups and the five's families have protested their detention ever since, alleging they were held arbitrarily in ANR intelligence service dungeons and subjected to torture.

The families last Friday demanded they either be released or be brought before a prosecutor while MONUSCO, the UN mission in DRC, said it was closely monitoring developments.

On that occasion, another lawyer for the group said that Beni, their leader, whose release Human Rights Watch urged a month ago, had stomach and knee problems and had undergone surgery, while Kabeya and Kalonji were also "in a very bad state" but had not received any health care.

'Promises of death'

A former civil servant, now an activist with a women's movement in the eastern town of Goma, was reported transferred to ANR headquarters in Kinshasa last month while, nationwide "around 100 people" are being held in secret, says the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ), a figure MONUSCO cannot itself confirm.

"Filimbi activists are among hundreds of pro-democracy activists and human rights defenders, journalists and opposition supporters arrested since 2015," says Human Rights Watch, adding many have been held without charge or access to family or lawyers.

HRW and ACAJ stress that under DRC law, detainees are entitled to access to a lawyer within 48 hours.

Fred Bauma, a Lucha citizen movement activist held for 17 months who spent time in ANR detention, told Jeune Afrique magazine in 2016 he faced "daily threats from hundreds of ANR agents (who) repeatedly promised us death."

Another activist told AFP of "highly degrading and inhuman" conditions akin to "creeping death" with ten-strong groups packed into grimy cells where they slept on the floor and received one meal a day.

A high ranking military intelligence official insisted to AFP that "there are no civilians in detention."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Nicaragua: Masaya, the front line in violence In Nicaragua Masaya, the front line in violence
In India: Modi to meet China's Xi for second talks in weeks In India Modi to meet China's Xi for second talks in weeks
In London: Fire service probed over Grenfell tragedy In London Fire service probed over Grenfell tragedy
In Slovenia: Anti-migrant party will try to form coalition govt In Slovenia Anti-migrant party will try to form coalition govt
In South Africa: DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows In South Africa DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows
In North Korea: Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity' In North Korea Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
5 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between...bullet
6 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese...bullet
7 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
8 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
9 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
10 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed -...bullet

Related Articles

In South Africa DIY diamond miners emerge from the shadows
In Greece Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women
David Davis United Kingdom warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach risks to lives
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions
In London 120 firefighters tackle blaze at central hotel
In France Ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff
In Libya UN Security Council backs elections, without specifying date

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Charismatic Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate for the opposition Republican People's Party is stirring up the crowds and giving incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a run for his money in upcoming June 24 polls
In Turkey Erdogan facing genuine challenge in polls
Turkish broadcaster Medyascope is an almost three-year-old alternative voice in an increasingly constricted media landscape in Turkey
In Turkey Turks look to alternative media as news landscape shrinks
Executives are betting big on projections that around 10 billion people will live on Earth by 2050, meaning more food must grow on the same amount of arable land
Bayer-Monsanto Pharmaceutical merger creates agrichemical juggernaut
The family of Akramul Haque dispute police claims that he was a drug dealer killed in a shootout
Bangladesh Country defends drug war as murder claims surface