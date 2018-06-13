Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Food crisis worsens in Sahel region - UN aid chief


Malnutrition Food crisis worsens in Sahel region - UN aid chief

The United Nations aid chief raised alarm Tuesday over a worsening food crisis in the Sahel region that has sent malnutrition rates skyrocketing to their worst level since 2012.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mariam Traore, a 12-month old child, is checked for signs of malnutrition in Timbuktu, Mali on October 5, 2017 play

Mariam Traore, a 12-month old child, is checked for signs of malnutrition in Timbuktu, Mali on October 5, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations aid chief raised alarm Tuesday over a worsening food crisis in the Sahel region that has sent malnutrition rates skyrocketing to their worst level since 2012.

Nearly six million people are struggling to feed themselves in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal, where 1.6 million children are suffering from severe malnutrition, said Mark Lowcock.

"Food stocks have already run out for millions of people. Families are cutting down on meals, withdrawing children from school and going without essential health treatment to save food for money," he said in a statement.

Severe acute malnutrition rates in the six countries have increased by 50 percent since last year. One child in six is in need of treatment, according to Lowcock.

The under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs warned that with the lean season approaching, the number of people in need of food could rise to 6.5 million.

He appealed to donors for contributions to help scale up aid efforts in the region and "avert the worst."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Kim Jong Un: Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks with North Korea's
Donald Trump: Kim, US President commit to restart repatriating remains from North Korea Donald Trump Kim, US President commit to restart repatriating remains from North Korea
Hamas: US seeks UN vote on condemning group over Gaza Hamas US seeks UN vote on condemning group over Gaza
Kim Jong Un: North Korea's leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang Kim Jong Un North Korea's leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang
In Argentina: Union group plans strike against Macri, IMF In Argentina Union group plans strike against Macri, IMF
In DR Congo: Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
3 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
4 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
7 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
8 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
9 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts...bullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes
In Venezuela 'Red points' spark contention in vote
Venezuela Timeline of Maduro's rocky presidency
Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
In Venezuela More than 200 arrested in crackdown on 'speculators'
Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling drought
In Sweden Country marks national day with major military exercise
In Nicaragua Masaya, the front line in violence

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing a row within her coalition over her refugee policy
Angela Merkel German Chancellor on tightrope over disputed migrant policy
A US Air Force F-22 Raptor lands at Gwangju Air Base in South Korea during the Max Thunder drills in May
US-North Korea Summit Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea
A pro-government Yemeni soldier looks through binoculars on June 7, 2018, near al-Jah in Hodeida province
Yemen Crisis Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm
Could their historic handshake lead to a Nobel Prize? Experts are cautious
US-North Korea Summit A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un?