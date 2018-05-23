Home > News > World >

Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges


Lee Myung-bak Former S. Korean president Lee slams 'insult' corruption charges

Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak on Wednesday defiantly described the corruption charges he faces as an "insult" at his first court appearance since his arrest in March.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak faces a string of corruption charges play

Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak faces a string of corruption charges

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak on Wednesday defiantly described the corruption charges he faces as an "insult" at his first court appearance since his arrest in March.

The 76-year-old former CEO turned president -- who served from 2008 to 2013 -- faces multiple charges including bribery, abuse of power, embezzlement, and tax evasion.

The case against Lee means all four former South Korean presidents who are still alive have been charged or convicted for criminal offences.

TV footage showed Lee, wearing a dark blue suit with a badge with his inmate number "716" pinned to the lapel, being led into a courtroom in Seoul. He was uncuffed due to his advanced age.

"I stand here broken-hearted," Lee said in his opening statement.

He has been charged with accepting a total of some 11 billion won ($10.2 million) in bribes between late 2007 when he was elected president and 2012, according to prosecutor documents.

These allegations include claims that the Samsung Group bought a presidential pardon in 2009 for its chairman Lee Kun-hee, who had been convicted of tax evasion and given a suspended jail sentence.

"I was appalled by the allegations that I received bribes from Samsung in return for a presidential pardon," Lee said.

"This is an insult to me," he added.

He claimed he had given the Samsung chief, then a member of the International Olympic Committee, a special pardon so that he could lead efforts to host the 2018 Winter Olympics, which eventually took place in Pyeongchang.

Samsung allegedly paid six billion won ($5.6 million) in legal fees to a US law firm on Lee's behalf.

The firm was representing DAS, an auto parts company which prosecutors claim Lee owns in his relatives' names, which was involved in a costly court battle with a US businessman at the time.

Both Samsung and Lee have denied the allegations, saying they are groundless.

The money that prosecutors claim Lee took includes 1.7 billion won in secret funds syphoned off from the country's spy agency and some 3.5 billion won received in return for favours, from people including business figures, a politician and a Buddhist monk.

Separately, prosecutors claim Lee embezzled 35 billion won from DAS over 12 years between 1994 and 2006.

Lee on Wednesday repeated his denial that he owned DAS, saying the auto parts company belongs to his brother.

"I just hope the country's justice system may prove its fairness before the people and the international community through this trial," he concluded.

South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power -- usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

Last month Lee's successor Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 24 years in prison and fined millions of dollars for bribery and abuse of power.

Two former army generals who served as president through the 1980s to early 1990s also spent time in jail after leaving office but were later pardoned.

Another former leader, Roh Moo-hyun, committed suicide after becoming embroiled in a corruption probe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Morocco: Women surfers ride out waves and harassment In Morocco Women surfers ride out waves and harassment
In Honduras: Six Americans injured in plane crash In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crash
Turkey President: Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win Turkey President Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
Santa Fe: Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting Santa Fe Pakistan buries teen killed in Texas school shooting
In India: Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters In India Police face fury over shooting deaths of 10 protesters
Philip Roth: American literary giant dead at 85 Philip Roth American literary giant dead at 85

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
6 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Britain UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style...bullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 In Madagascar Battle to treat women for debilitating...bullet

Related Articles

North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts
In Turkey Leftist firebrand seeks to end opposition's losing streak
In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child abuse steps down
In Ireland Campaign for abortion referendum turns testy
In Iran Speculation mounts over US push for regime change
Donald Trump US President moves to lift ban on bear baiting in Alaska

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced often hostile questions from European lawmakers this week
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was summoned to give evidence about diamond corruption alleged to have cost billions of dollars during his rule
In Zimbabwe No sign of Mugabe at parliament hearing
The lack of a secure electricity supply has seen some Kenyans install solar panels
Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start
North Korea plans to destroy its nuclear test facility as a goodwill gesture
North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts