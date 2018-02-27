Home > News > World >

Former senior official slams UK's Brexit trade plans


Martin Donnelly Former senior official slams UK's Brexit trade plans

Donnelly's comments came just hours before his former boss, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, was due to make a major speech about the advantages of pursuing an independent trade policy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fox was to make a major speech about the advantages of pursuing an independent trade policy. play

Fox was to make a major speech about the advantages of pursuing an independent trade policy.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former top official in Britain's trade ministry on Tuesday compared the government's plans for EU ties after Brexit to swapping a three-course meal for a packet of crisps, ahead of a major speech defending the policy by his ex-boss.

Martin Donnelly, who was the senior civil servant at the Department for International Trade until March last year, criticised plans to leave the EU's single market after Brexit in March 2019.

"You're giving up a three-course meal, which is the depth and intensity of our trade relationships across the European Union and partners now, for the promise of a packet of crisps in the future," he told BBC radio.

He added that any trade deals struck outside the EU "aren't going to compensate for what we're giving up. You just have to look at the arithmetic -- it doesn't add up I'm afraid."

Donnelly's comments came just hours before his former boss, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, was due to make a major speech about the advantages of pursuing an independent trade policy.

Fox, a leading advocate of Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum, will criticise the opposition Labour party's new support for staying in a customs union with the bloc.

Such a move would mean accepting EU rules on trade in goods and would limit Britain's ability to forge outside trade deals and new development policies, he will say.

'Complete sell-out'

"As rule takers, without any say in how the rules were made, we would be in a worse position than we are today," he will say.

"It would be a complete sell-out of Britain's national interests."

Citing Turkey, which has a customs union with the EU, he will say such an agreement "would remove the bulk of incentives for other countries to enter into comprehensive free trade agreements with the UK if we were unable to alter the rules in whole sectors of our economy".

"The inevitable price of trying to negotiate with one arm tied behind our back is that we would become less attractive to potential trade partners and forfeit many of the opportunities that would otherwise be available to us," he said.

Fox's speech follows a string of Brexit addresses by top British ministers, culminating with one by Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, when she is expected to set out further details on future trade ties.

Talks with the EU on the post-Brexit partnership are due to begin in April, with London hoping for a deal by the end of the year.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday backed a new customs union after Brexit, a move that some members of May's Conservatives have also been pressing for, and is endorsed by the CBI business group.

He said it would ensure British manufacturers could continue to trade freely with businesses on the continent, while also helping avoid any return to border checks on the Irish border.

Britain is currently part of the EU's customs union, which has a common external tariff on imports, allowing goods to move freely inside the area.

But May has repeatedly said Britain will leave in order to sign its own trade deals, and her spokesman confirmed on Monday that the government "will not be joining a customs union" after Brexit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Russia: Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels In Russia Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels
In Borno: Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack In Borno Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack
In Congo: DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester In Congo DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester
Jordi Sanchez: Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as Catalan president Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as Catalan president
In Syria: Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN In Syria Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN
Saleh Muslim: Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer Saleh Muslim Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked



Top Articles

1 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
2 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
3 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
4 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
7 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
8 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
9 Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader...bullet
10 In Congo DRC military court jails policeman for life...bullet

Related Articles

Brexit 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday after Cabinet agreement
In Brussels 'Painful': Citizens count Brexit's personal cost
In London New anti-Brexit party launches in Britain
Jean-Claude Juncker 'Good for Britain' if I was prime minister: EU President
Brexit EU leaders debate jobs race, budget hole
David Burchhardt UK selling Scotland to Trump... in new London musical
Amnesty Group slams Trump-led 'politics of hate'
Martin Selmayr Juncker's 'monster' moves to top EU job

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Of the 276 girls kidnapped from Chibok, 112 are still believed to be held by Boko Haram
In Nigeria A timeline of abducted Chibok schoolgirls
Djibril Basole (L) and Gilbert Diendere are accused of involvement in a failed 2015 coup which was thwarted by street protesters
In Burkina Faso Top generals on trial over failed 2015 coup
More than 500 people have been killed in the latest strikes on rebel held Eastern Ghouta
In Syria Humanitarian 'pause' takes effect in rebel enclave
Essener Tafel said last week it had taken the step in order to avoid friction between needy locals and foreigners that could harm acceptance of the newcomers.
Angela Merkel German Chancellor slams German food charity for migrant halt