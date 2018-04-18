Home > News > World >

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92


Barbara Bush Former US First Lady dies at 92

She had been suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before she finally passed.

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92 play

Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush, at a campaign event February 19, 2016 in Greenville, South Carolina.

(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Former US First Lady, Barbara Bush has died on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

She was 92 years old.

Barbara's death was announced by her husband, George H.W. Bush,  the 41st president of the United States.

She had been suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before she finally died.

Barbara had rejected further medical treatment following series of hospitalizations, including one in early 2017 when she and her husband were both patients at Houston Methodist Hospital.

She is the second woman in U.S. history to be a wife and mother of the country's president.

Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams, was the first US First Lady to hold a similar place in American history.

Barbara's son George W. Bush was sworn in as the 43rd president eight years after she and her husband left the White House.

