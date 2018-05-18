Home > News > World >

Four dead in eastern Ukraine in fighting uptick


In Eastern Ukraine Four dead in fighting uptick

At least four people, including a child, were killed in Ukraine's separatist east, pro-Russian rebel authorities said Friday as fighting intensified in the region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More than 10,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea play

More than 10,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least four people, including a child, were killed in Ukraine's separatist east, pro-Russian rebel authorities said Friday as fighting intensified in the region.

The news came the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to meet in Russia to discuss the long-running conflict.

A 13 year-old boy and his father were killed when their house was hit by shelling in Troitsky, inside a Kiev-controlled zone in the region of Lugansk, local police said.

The boy's mother is in intensive care after she was seriously injured and her other 18-year-old son suffered leg injuries that are not life threatening, the regional governor Yury Garbuz wrote on Facebook.

Rebel authorities reported two of their fighters were killed and a third wounded in the clashes with the Ukrainian army.

Three civilians in Gorlivka, a city in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region, were also wounded, they said.

For its part the Ukrainian army reported seven wounded soldiers.

The situation in eastern Ukraine deteriorated in recent days with two Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting on Thursday. A school was also hit by shelling this week, despite the ceasefire.

The chief monitor of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) special mission to Ukraine Alexander Hug left the conflict zone on Thursday due to a "serious deterioration of the security situation", the organisation said.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border to fan the flames of the conflict.

Moscow has denied the allegations despite overwhelming evidence that it has been involved in the fighting and its explicit political support for the rebels.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Peter Barlerin: US accuses Cameroon of 'targeted killings' in anglophone crisis Peter Barlerin US accuses Cameroon of 'targeted killings' in anglophone crisis
Timna Valley: Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airport Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airport
In Surabay: Indonesia city protests suicide bomber burials In Surabay Indonesia city protests suicide bomber burials
Russian President: Putin approves new government without major changes Russian President Putin approves new government without major changes
In Poland: Disabled protest camp puts pressure on govt In Poland Disabled protest camp puts pressure on govt
Former Russian Spy: Skripal discharged from hospital Former Russian Spy Skripal discharged from hospital

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in powerbullet
7 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet
8 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
9 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royals put finishing...bullet
10 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet

Related Articles

In Poland Disabled protest camp puts pressure on govt
Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airport
Ebola WHO says 'high risk' virus will spread in DR Congo
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal
Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power
Lula da Silva Brazil's e-president lashes out at imprisonment, loses privileges
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
Meghan Markle American actress's father to miss royal wedding
European Union Chokes on own air quality standards

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Fighting in the northeastern state of Kachin has surged dramatically this year, displacing 20,000 people since January
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says the cull of three teams from Super Rugby has strengthened the competition
Stormers coach Controversial cull strengthened Super Rugby
Health workers don protective gear before examining suspected Ebola patients at Bikoro hospital in DR Congo's Equateur province
Ebola WHO says 'high risk' virus will spread in DR Congo
A tiger, not the one pictured, was guarding the house of the gang leader, according to authorities
In Mexico Suspected gang leader detained along with tiger