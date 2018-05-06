Home > News > World >

Freak out: Telling a fashion life, Gaultier taps Nile Rodgers


Jean Paul Gaultier Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers

Deciding how to tell his story as one of fashion's edgiest designers, Jean Paul Gaultier knew there had to be music. And he knew it had to come from Nile Rodgers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fashion Designer Jean Paul Gaultier, left, and Record Producer Nile Rodgers are collaborating on a genre-blurring "Fashion Freak Show" to open on October 2 in Paris play

Fashion Designer Jean Paul Gaultier, left, and Record Producer Nile Rodgers are collaborating on a genre-blurring "Fashion Freak Show" to open on October 2 in Paris

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Deciding how to tell his story as one of fashion's edgiest designers, Jean Paul Gaultier knew there had to be music. And he knew it had to come from Nile Rodgers.

The designer who has brought playful and provocative clothes to the world's runways for four decades is turning the focus to himself with an autobiographical show to open on October 2 in Paris.

More than a catwalk and not quite a musical, the genre-blurring "Fashion Freak Show" will bring out Gaultier's iconic designs as well as new outfits and tell his life through actors, models and a live singer.

Spearheading the music will be the creator of "Le Freak" himself -- Nile Rodgers, the force behind disco titans Chic and the behind-the-scenes producer for a who's who of stars from Madonna to Diana Ross to Daft Punk.

"Truly, honestly, if there was one person I would think about for the music, it was him," Gaultier told AFP at Rodgers's seafront home in Connecticut, the walls covered with guitars and framed records of the producer's hits by artists including David Bowie and The B-52s.

"He is part of my life," Gaultier said. "Everybody loves his songs, has danced to them, has been in love with someone because of his music."

Rodgers -- who affectionately calls the 66-year-old Gaultier, five months his senior, "J.P." -- said that the show would feature both new music and classic songs.

But Rodgers said he plans to rework some of the better-known tracks to serve as underscores during the show, which will take place at the celebrated Folies Bergere cabaret hall.

"When you're dealing with a theatrical piece, you are absolutely dealing with an emotional arc," Rodgers said. "And that emotional arc may not be served properly with the original music. It has to change a bit."

Fashion to advance music

Gaultier, who was inspired as a child by playing in his grandmother's closet, says he sees more creativity in music play

Gaultier, who was inspired as a child by playing in his grandmother's closet, says he sees more creativity in music

(AFP)

Gaultier has been deeply involved in the music world.

In 1989, he recorded a now-obscure dance track, "How to Do That," his vocals delivered in his rapid-fire, irrepressibly enthusiastic yet heavily accented English.

But his biggest influence in music came through his work with Madonna.

He designed some of the more headline-grabbing items from her "Blond Ambition" tour in 1990 including her bullet-like cone bra and the golden corset she sported when she sang "Like a Virgin," a track produced by Rodgers.

Gaultier, who has also designed clothes for Beyonce, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga and Rihanna as well as plenty of Hollywood royalty, rocked the fashion world by mixing up traditional gender roles and has been wildly experimental when imagining costumes for films such as Luc Besson's science-fiction "The Fifth Element."

But the French designer, who was inspired as a child by playing in his grandmother's closet, said he saw more creativity in music.

"I don't think of fashion as art," Gaultier said.

"Fashion is supposed to be superficial. It's true that by fashion you can express yourself a little and tell things, but it's not like music that goes through your nose, your ears, everywhere," he said.

"Music is something very beautiful and that we truly need, like eating."

Creating an 'emotion'

Rodgers, sporting a white sports coat made of a collage of newspaper prints, said he did consider fashion to be art -- but saw the overwhelming power of music.

"It's the only art that chases you down the street," Rodgers said.

The "Fashion Freak Show" is scheduled to run through April. Rodgers said he imagined shaking it up frequently, including making adjustments during intermission, and could envision creating a television version.

"What we're trying to create is not only an experience that happens with you, but I think an emotion that you internalize and that you take back home with you," Rodgers said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In UK: Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis
Harvey Weinstein: Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes Harvey Weinstein Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes
In Poland: Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
In Indian Kashmir: Rebel professor among 10 killed In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killed
John McCain: Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
Cate Blanchett: Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickersbullet
3 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
6 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement...bullet
7 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler...bullet
8 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine...bullet
9 In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleetbullet
10 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment 'Women here have been waiting years for a time to shine'
Entertainment Cardi B wins New York fashion week
Lifestyle RANKED: The 10 highest-paid British supermodels
In London Football shirts reappraised as design classics
Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017 Custom-made clothes for all within reach says top designer
Serkan Cura Fashion's feather master tickles up a storm

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Displaced Iraqi women walk in "Camp Seven" near al-Khalidiyeh in Iraq's western Anbar province on April 24, 2018
In Iraq Displaced forgotten in elections
A Tunisian voter shows his ink-stained index finger after casting his ballot in the North African country's first free municipal polls since the 2011 revolution on May 6, 2018
In Tunisia People votes in first free municipal elections
Everybody knows features Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Palme d'Or Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes
Russian President Vladimir Putin's victory in the March election was never in question and the prospect of his inauguration has generated little excitement
In Russia Putin 4.0 to launch amid crackdown on opposition