Home > News > World >

French, British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping


French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping

The heads of the British and French air forces warned Friday that Western dominance in the skies is increasingly under threat as rival powers develop new defence capabilities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force play

New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The heads of the British and French air forces warned Friday that Western dominance in the skies is increasingly under threat as rival powers develop new defence capabilities.

Head of the Royal Air Force, Stephen Hillier, referred to the development of new sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets by Russia that challenge Western technological superiority.

"The global situation has changed, and fast, and we need to wake up to the fact that the control of air space too is being contested to a degree we have not witnessed in the post Cold War years," he said in Paris.

As well as Russia, China is investing heavily in new stealth fighter jet technology as part of a vast overhaul of its armed forces.

French air force chief Andre Lanata pointed to the loss of an Israeli F16 fighter jet over Syria in February, which was hit by Syrian anti-aircraft fire, as an illustration of the dangers.

"Our adversaries, our rivals have understood the advantage we have from our aerial power... today they are developing increasingly robust strategies to keep us out of the air," he said.

He urged policymakers to "really understand that control of air space in the future will be contested to an unprecedented degree.

"It's a major issue for our defence," he added.

Hillier was in Paris for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF which was officially formed at the end of the First World War.

He was also highly critical of Russia.

"It is now clear that the threat posed to our societies and their national interests by state actors and their proxies has grown to proportions we have not seen since the fall of the Soviet Union," he said.

"Russia provides the most telling and pressing example."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
In France: Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
In Brazil: Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
In Oman: Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2 In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
Keiko Fujimori: Peru's powerful siblings head for a split Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Vladimir Putin: President warns trade war risks global economic crisis Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY...bullet
4 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
5 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
9 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

In Ireland Government set to repeal abortion ban by a landslide
In Menka 8 bodies found in restive Cameroon
Champions League Final No hotel room? Ukraine minister can help
Opinion Houses with the ultimate water view
Harvey Weinstein Ex-Hollywood mogul to 'surrender' to NY authorities Friday: US media
In Europe EU blasts British 'fantasy' on Ireland

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Spanish movie director Carla Simon poses during a photo-call for the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival in Cabourg, northwestern France, on June 17, 2017.
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'
Fans who have made it to Kiev after often arduous journeys will be hoping for an unforgettable occasion
Champions League Final Liverpool hoping experience not everything in final against Real