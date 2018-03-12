Home > News > World >

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91


Hubert de Givenchy French fashion designer dies aged 91

Givenchy set the template for ladylike chic in the 1950s and 1960s, and his restrained style still informs the way Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and older American and Chinese socialites dress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hubert de Givenchy play

Hubert de Givenchy

(Famous Biographies)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hubert de Givenchy, the aristocratic French fashion designer famous for the "Little black dress" and styling Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, has died aged 91, his partner said Monday.

Givenchy set the template for ladylike chic in the 1950s and 1960s, and his restrained style still informs the way Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and older American and Chinese socialites dress.

His longtime partner, the former haute couture designer Philippe Venet, announced his death through the Givenchy fashion house, saying he had died in his sleep on Saturday.

"It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died," it said in a statement to AFP.

It was Givenchy's 40-year friendship with Hepburn, who he met on the set of the Billy Wilder's Oscar-winning comedy "Sabrina" in 1953, that helped make him a fashion legend.

The narrow-collared suits and slim woollen dresses Givenchy designed for the gamine actress for "Funny Face" and "How to Steal a Million" made both of them style icons.

The black sheath dress he made for the opening scenes of the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" was perhaps the most famous "little black dress" of all time -- although fellow Paris fashion legend Coco Chanel is credited with inventing the garment.

It was also the Givenchy look that former US first lady Jacqueline Kennedy adopted for her White House years, sticking to a uniform of shifts dresses, pillbox hats and low-heeled pumps.

The red coat she wore on the campaign trail for the 1960 presidential election was a Givenchy copy.

On a state visit to France the following year, Kennedy made a famously grand entrance in a Givenchy white silk faille dress at a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles, looking as regal as any European monarch's consort.

"Hubert de Givenchy was a symbol of Parisian elegance for more than half a century," his label said Monday.

"He was the first creator to launch a luxury ready-to-wear range. He revolutionised international fashion in creating the timeless looks for Audrey Hepburn, his friend and muse for more than 40 years."

Fashion mogul Bernard Arnault, head of the giant LVMH group which now owns Givenchy, led the tributes, saying that "he was one of the creators who put Paris at the summit of world fashion in the 1950s."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh court grants bail to jailed opposition chief Khaleda Zia Bangladesh court grants bail to jailed opposition chief
Foreign Trade: EU slams trade 'bullies' as Trump row deepens Foreign Trade EU slams trade 'bullies' as Trump row deepens
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor says she will visit Macron to discuss EU reform Angela Merkel German Chancellor says she will visit Macron to discuss EU reform
Rex Tillerson: US Secretary of State shortens African tour over 'schedule demands' Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'
Robert Kalinak: Slovak interior minister quits after journalist murder Robert Kalinak Slovak interior minister quits after journalist murder
Tech: French auto giant to set up assembly plant in Namibia Tech French auto giant to set up assembly plant in Namibia

Recommended Videos

World News: We Don't Want More Money - Doctors Protest World News We Don't Want More Money - Doctors Protest
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget



Top Articles

1 In Spain Women stage unprecedented strike for rightsbullet
2 Ranil Wickremesinghe Riots a heavy blow to tourism, economy: Sri Lankabullet
3 Xi Jinping China's President gets mandate to rule for lifebullet
4 In Syria Latest gas attacks have likely cost lives: NGO doctorbullet
5 In Ghouta Syria army cuts off largest town enclavebullet
6 Jean-Yves Le Drian French foreign minister quits ailing Socialistsbullet
7 In Sierra Leone Citizens picks new president with hopes of...bullet
8 Pope Francis Peacemaker and game-changerbullet
9 In Germany Kurdish protesters clash with police at...bullet
10 In Rwanda At least 16 dead as lightning strikes churchbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment The mountain and the mix
Entertainment Cardi B wins New York fashion week
Fashion Brits Galliano and Waight Keller wow Paris haute couture
Paris Fashion Week The five top trends
Christian Dior, Saint Laurent French fashion giants ban ultra-thin models
Mireille Darc 1970s French screen siren dies at 79
Lifestyle The insane job of a luxury Ibiza concierge CEO who looks after the wild demands of Saudi royals, Russian billionaires, and Hollywood stars

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a documentary that he ordered a plane to be shot down ahead of the Sochi Olympics opening ceremony in 2014
Vladimir Putin Russian President says he ordered plane shot down before Sochi Olympics
South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong thanked Beijing for its "active support" in efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula
In South Korea Seoul envoy thanks China for role in N. Korea nuclear talks
A man pushes a cart past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta enclave on the outskirts of Damascus on March 8, 2018
In Syria War has killed more than 350,000 in 7 years: monitor
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso are under pressure over the scandal
Shinzo Abe Japan minister admits files altered in scandal dogging PM