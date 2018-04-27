Home > News > World >

French growth slips despite Macron's pro-business push


Emmanuel Macron French growth slips despite president's pro-business push

France's economic growth decelerated sharply in the first quarter according to government estimates published Friday, but economists believe the blip is temporary as President Emmanuel Macron pushes a business-friendly agenda.

  • Published:
It may be too early to gauge the results of Macron's pro-business push play

It may be too early to gauge the results of Macron's pro-business push

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France's economic growth decelerated sharply in the first quarter according to government estimates published Friday, but economists believe the blip is temporary as President Emmanuel Macron pushes a business-friendly agenda.

National statistics agency INSEE estimated growth between January and March at 0.3 percent compared with the same period last year, a steep drop from expansion of 0.7 percent in the last quarter of 2018.

The agency blamed a fall in household consumption after five consecutive quarters of growth at 0.5 percent or higher.

Household spending only rose 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year despite a rise in energy consumption due to the "Beast from the East" cold snap that swept through Europe.

Growth in company investment also dropped from 1.6 percent to just 0.5 percent despite ex-banker Macron's campaign to make France an easier place to do business.

Elected in May on a centrist platform, Macron has pledged to invigorate the economy, cutting taxes for businesses and wealthy investors and shaking up France's famously rigid labour code.

French economists had widely predicted a dip in the first quarter and do not expect it to impact on overall growth for the year, forecast by the government at two percent.

"The slowdown in growth is not a sign of a reversal in the economic situation or the end of a cycle. The underlying conditions are still good," said Mathieu Plane of the OFCE economic observatory at Sciences Po university.

"Measures having a negative impact, like a rise in social security contributions, came into force at the start of the year, while those that are good for purchasing power like a cut in residents' tax will come in at the end of 2018."

The OFCE predicts a sharp rise in growth towards the end of 2018 as a series of tax cuts kick in.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
5 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
6 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
7 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpiecesbullet
8 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
9 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs...bullet
10 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Finance Stocks soar on stellar earnings
Politics Donald Trump will make a 'working visit' to Britain on July 13
Politics Trump says he was too busy to get Melania a good birthday gift, worries 'maybe I didn't get her so much'
Finance Oil spikes as possible US exit from Iran nuclear deal puts hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk
Emmanuel Macron French suburbs battle plan promises 'blast' effect
Angela Merkel Chancellor heads for tough Trump talks on trade, Iran nuclear deal
In France 416 donors to IS identified: prosecutor
Politics Donald Trump will reportedly visit Britain in July
Politics When French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned climate science, Republicans grumbled while Democrats cheered
Politics French President Emmanuel Macron gives big speech to Congress filled with subtle shots at Trump after days of flaunting their bromance

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM