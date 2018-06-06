Home > News > World >

French ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff


In France Ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff

Police raided France's economy ministry Wednesday as part of a conflict of interest probe into President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler, a source close to the case said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron, pictured here when economy minister in 2016, with his chief of staff Alexis Kohler play

French President Emmanuel Macron, pictured here when economy minister in 2016, with his chief of staff Alexis Kohler

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police raided France's economy ministry Wednesday as part of a conflict of interest probe into President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler, a source close to the case said.

The search operations in several offices were carried out by officers from the BRDE economic crimes unit, the source said.

Kohler previously worked in the ministry as a senior civil servant, including as cabinet director to Macron during his time as economy minister between 2014 and 2016.

Anti-corruption prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation into 45-year-old Kohler over his links to the Swiss-Italian shipping giant MSC.

The probe is focusing on whether Kohler had a conflict of interest during his time at the economy ministry due to his relationship with MSC, the biggest client of major French shipyard STX France.

Kohler worked closely with the company in several senior ministry roles despite his family link to its client MSC, which was founded by billionaire cousins of his mother.

Kohler left the ministry in 2016 to join MSC as finance director, while continuing to work as an advisor on Macron's presidential campaign in his spare time.

Macron's office has dismissed the allegations of wrongdoing, first revealed by investigative website Mediapart, as "completely unfounded".

The case is an unwelcome development for Macron, who is known to be very close to his chief of staff.

Leftist opponents have accused Macron, a former investment banker, of being too close to company owners, while the allegations against Kohler also add to a list of legal investigations targeting his allies.

Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud, who also worked with Macron while he was economy minister, is being investigated over an evening she organised in Las Vegas to promote French technology companies in 2016.

The contract to organise the event was not put out to tender, leading to accusations of favouritism which she denies.

Macron's close ally Richard Ferrand also had to step down from his ministerial post last June due to a probe over a property deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In London: 120 firefighters tackle blaze at central hotel In London 120 firefighters tackle blaze at central hotel
In Italy: Populists one step from power in final vote In Italy Populists one step from power in final vote
In Malaysia: Central bank chief latest to fall as 1MDB probes accelerate In Malaysia Central bank chief latest to fall as 1MDB probes accelerate
Jens Stoltenberg: EU-US trade row looms over NATO defence meet Jens Stoltenberg EU-US trade row looms over NATO defence meet
Rohingya Crisis: UN signs Myanmar access deal amid repatriation fears Rohingya Crisis UN signs Myanmar access deal amid repatriation fears
In Cameroon: English speakers want terror law repeal and amnesty to end violence In Cameroon English speakers want terror law repeal and amnesty to end violence

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
7 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives:...bullet
8 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with crippling...bullet
9 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - familybullet
10 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of...bullet

Related Articles

Football VAR: Controversial video ref system set for World Cup debut
Politics French President Macron on 'terrible' call with Trump: Don't worry how the sausage is made
In Cameroon English speakers want terror law repeal and amnesty to end violence
Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future
Football Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb
World At Middlesex Community College, extra help for asian students
Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt
Lottery Bonne chance! Frenchman bags second million-euro win
Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
The first mass reservist call-up since 1975 involves around half of Sweden's home guard
In Sweden Country marks national day with major military exercise
Merkel says discussions with Trump at the G7 summit are likely to be difficult
German Chancellor Merkel predicts 'contentious' G7 summit with Trump
Photographers snap away as the three-strong crew blasts off from the Baikonur cosmodrome bound for the International Space Station, which has been orbiting Earth at some 28,000 kph (17,000 mph) since 1998
In Kazakhstan New crew blasts off for ISS