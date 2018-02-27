Home > News > World >

French President's state visit to US set for April 23-25


Emmanuel Macron French President's state visit to US set for April 23-25

Trump extended the invitation in January after he was hosted by Macron in July for the Bastille Day national holiday -- when the US leader was impressed by the huge traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Emmanuel Macron hosting Donald and Melania Trump during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2017 play

President Emmanuel Macron hosting Donald and Melania Trump during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2017

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French President Emmanuel Macron will make his state visit to the United States on April 23-25, his office announced, the first by a foreign leader since Donald Trump assumed the presidency last year.

"This invitation reflects the long-standing historical friendship and alliance between our countries, and the strength of relations between the two presidents," Macron's office said late Monday.

Trump extended the invitation in January after he was hosted by Macron in July for the Bastille Day national holiday -- when the US leader was impressed by the huge traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees.

This month the White House said Trump is seeking a similar military parade, an unconventional move that would showcase American muscle and underscore his role as commander-in-chief.

Although Trump and Macron have professed good relations and met several times, they disagree on a range of fundamental issues, not least Trump's decision to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris agreement on fighting climate change.

The programme for Macron's visit has not yet been finalised, but will include a joint press conference and a state dinner, his office said.

Diplomatic sources said Macron may also use the occasion to visit New Orleans, which this year celebrates its 300th anniversary since its founding by the French in 1718.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Russia: Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels In Russia Government says Syria enclave truce will depend on rebels
In Borno: Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack In Borno Two Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack
In Congo: DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester In Congo DRC military court jails policeman for life for killing protester
Jordi Sanchez: Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as Catalan president Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader as Catalan president
In Syria: Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN In Syria Fighting continues in rebel enclave despite truce - UN
Saleh Muslim: Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer Saleh Muslim Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer

Recommended Videos

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding Royal Wedding Prince Harry Invites Two Ex-Girlfriends To His Wedding
Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked



Top Articles

1 Sridevi Kapoor Drowning caused Bollywood superstar's death: Dubai policebullet
2 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
3 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
4 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 Dapchi Girls Missing girls' school shut after Boko Haram attackbullet
7 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
8 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
9 Jordi Sanchez Separatists mull appointing jailed leader...bullet
10 Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to...bullet

Related Articles

Military Turkey sends special forces into Syria's Afrin for 'new fight'
In Syria Truce call ignored as deadly strikes hit rebel enclave
Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
In Syria Strikes, clashes hit Eastern Ghouta despite ceasefire call
Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at agricultural fair
Military EU doubles Sahel force funding
Brexit EU leaders debate jobs race, budget hole
Emmanuel Macron French President eyes action against Chinese farm buyers
2 French soldiers killed in Mali mine blast
In Brussels EU to double funding for African Sahel force: sources

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Of the 276 girls kidnapped from Chibok, 112 are still believed to be held by Boko Haram
In Nigeria A timeline of abducted Chibok schoolgirls
Djibril Basole (L) and Gilbert Diendere are accused of involvement in a failed 2015 coup which was thwarted by street protesters
In Burkina Faso Top generals on trial over failed 2015 coup
Fox was to make a major speech about the advantages of pursuing an independent trade policy.
Martin Donnelly Former senior official slams UK's Brexit trade plans
More than 500 people have been killed in the latest strikes on rebel held Eastern Ghouta
In Syria Humanitarian 'pause' takes effect in rebel enclave