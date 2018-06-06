Home > News > World >

'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt


Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

French urban freeclimber Alain Robert attempted to scale the world's fifth-tallest building Wednesday, getting more than half way up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul before security forced him to abandon the ascent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French climber Alain Robert was stopped by security guards half way up Seoul's Lotte Tower play

French climber Alain Robert was stopped by security guards half way up Seoul's Lotte Tower

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French urban freeclimber Alain Robert attempted to scale the world's fifth-tallest building Wednesday, getting more than half way up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul before security forced him to abandon the ascent.

The 55-year-old, dubbed the 'French Spiderman', made his way up the building bare-handed and without ropes as staff pursued him from inside.

"I climbed about 75 stories and then after that, it was a bit like cat and mouse," Robert told AFP. "Finally, I decided to surrender."

He was taken to the rooftop on a maintenance cradle and arrested.

As he awaited processing by police he told AFP his climb was to celebrate the recent peace-making efforts between the two Koreas and he hoped the authorities would take that into account.

"I may get a hefty fine ... but I did it because of what is happening now between South Korea and North Korea," Robert said.

"That is my way of saying thank you to Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in."

In the last two months the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea has twice met the South's president, the two men exchanging smiles and hugs after years of heightened tensions.

Robert has scaled more than 100 structures without ropes or other safety equipment, setting a record for "most buildings climbed unassisted" according to Guinness World Records.

His successes include many of the world's tallest skyscrapers and iconic buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai -- where he used suction devices and a safety rope as it has no hand or footholds.

Several fire trucks and police were sent to the Seoul building after a security guard spotted the French climber.

"It's regrettable," said You In-sik, a spokesman for the Lotte World Tower. "He climbed without permission. It's dangerous."

Robert has suffered several severe falls while climbing and estimates his accidents have left him 66 percent disabled. He has been arrested numerous times for his exploits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Malaysia: Government draws China link to huge financial scandal In Malaysia Government draws China link to huge financial scandal
Selahattin Demirtas: 'You are my voice': Kurdish leader campaigns from Turkish jail Selahattin Demirtas 'You are my voice': Kurdish leader campaigns from Turkish jail
Lottery: Bonne chance! Frenchman bags second million-euro win Lottery Bonne chance! Frenchman bags second million-euro win
In Lahore: Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - family
Trump: US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to comment
Blockchain: Health sector gives glowing prognosis Blockchain Health sector gives glowing prognosis

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
4 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor...bullet
5 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
8 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
9 Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for...bullet
10 Trump US defends Berlin ambassador's right to commentbullet

Related Articles

Trump US president and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship
Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic rollercoaster
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
South Korea Rainbow flags and high heels: Country holds debut drag parade
In Korea Mother of 'nut rage' Air heiress questioned
Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Pro-abortion protestors in Northern Ireland held a demonstration, just days after the Republic of Ireland's historic vote to overturn its abortion ban
Abortion UK court set to rule on Northern Ireland law
Rescuers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018
In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018
Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests
Several hundred Belgian police officers joined the funeral for two policewomen killed in a jihadist attack
Jihadist Belgium honours two policewomen killed in attack