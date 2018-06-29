Pulse.com.gh logo
Fuel tanker that caused Lagos explosion removed from road


Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9

Responders worked all night to clear the road for vehicles to move.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fuel tanker that caused Lagos explosion removed from road play

Emergency responders remove fuel tanker that caused Lagos explosion

(Twitter/@rrslagos767)
Emergency responders have finally removed the remnant of the fuel tanker that exploded and led to the death of at least nine people on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that at least four others suffered from varying degrees of burns as at least 54 vehicles were also lost to the terrible inferno.

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad announced on Friday that responders worked all night to remove the carcass of all affected cars and clear up the road for vehicles to move again.

 

According to LASEMA, the accident occured when a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into a fire outbreak. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the accident was due to a brake failure.

Photos from scene of Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in Lagos

Ambode expresses pain over accident

After paying a visit to the scene of the tragic accident as emergency responders cleaned up the scene late on Thursday, state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, took to his Facebook account to express his sadness over the tragic loss of lives.

He wrote, "Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

Postby

 

In a statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the government commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives and properties in the fatal tanker explosion. He described the accident as a sad development, saying that it was most unfortunate and regrettable.

He urged motorists to continue to adhere to safety standards and the state's traffic laws so as to prevent a recurrence of such an accident.

