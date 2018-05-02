Home > News > World >

Gabon government steps down after election delays


In Gabon Government steps down after election delays

Gabon's govt resigned on Tuesday, the day after the constitutional court dissolved the national parliament and also called for the country's leadership to step down over election delays.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said play

Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gabon's government resigned on Tuesday, the day after the constitutional court dissolved the national parliament and also called for the country's leadership to step down over election delays.

Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said.

According to the court, the government should have organised twice-delayed elections by April 30 at the latest.

The powers of the disbanded National Assembly will be transferred to the upper house Senate until elections are held, the court added. A date for the ballot is yet to be announced.

President Ali Bongo's re-election in 2016 led to opposition accusations of electoral fraud.

Violence broke out days after the vote, and opposition figures say more than 50 people were killed in clashes. The official toll was only three dead.

Bongo took over power from his father Omar Bongo, who had ruled for 41 years until his death in 2009.

Gabon has large oil, mineral and tropical timber resources, and its per-capita national income is four times greater than that of most sub-Saharan nations.

But about a third of its population of 1.8 million still live below the poverty line -- the result, say experts, of inequality, poor governance and corruption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
WHO: Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air - Health Organization says WHO Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air - Health Organization says
Pope Francis: Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities
In Turkey: Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1 In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
In Francis: McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris In Francis McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris
In Mozambique: Country on a dissent perilous path In Mozambique Country on a dissent perilous path

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thawbullet
6 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials over...bullet
7 East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'bullet
8 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
9 Luiz Loures Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects...bullet
10 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the...bullet

Related Articles

In Turkey Spy agency flies 3 suspected Gulenists from Gabon in covert swoop
Vladimir Putin The world's longest-serving leaders
Teodorin Obiang Equatorial Guinea slams France for 'violating' sovereignty in VP graft case
In Gabon Farmers fights elephant poachers with hi-tech tracker collars
In Gabon Opioid high: Painkiller abuse sparks fears
In Gabon Opposition leader prevented from flying to France
In Gabon Former DR Congo army chief accused of coup bid has been arrested
In Europe Revellers welcome 2018
In Gabon Police arrest dozens in knife attack that wounded 2 Danish nationals
Robert Mugabe Why push is increasingly shove in African regime change

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

US President Donald Trump says a place and time for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be announced within days
Donald Trump US President says Kim summit details to be unveiled within days
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says any peace treaty with North Korea would have no bearing on whether American troops stayed on the peninsula
South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drill
The daughters of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho have both resigned from their company posts following separate controversies
In South Korea Nut rage sister faces fruit juice questions
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for the country's top job but may find himself short of votes from lawmakers during a parliament session on Tuesday
In Armenia Protest leader says ruling party to thwart his PM bid