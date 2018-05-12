Home > News > World >

Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the debt he left


Reeling under massive debt, the Gambia's new leadership led by Adama Barrow is selling several planes and a fleet of luxury cars left behind by former president Yahya Jammeh to settle some of the country's debt.

They include three planes, a fleet of luxury cars and mansions he's left behind.

"The fleet of expensive vehicles at State House and the three planes bought by former president Yahya Jammeh have been put on sale,” Finance Minister Amadou Sanneh told Reuters. “My ministry will soon start publicizing the sales.”

According to the International Monetary Fund, The Gambia remains a fragile state with significant developmental and infrastructure gaps.

At the end of 2017, the country's debt stock stood at 130 percent of GDP although the economy grew 3.5 percent, just 2.2 percent a year earlier.

