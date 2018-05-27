Home > News > World >

Gazans plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade


In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will try to breach Israel's blockade by boat this week in a fresh challenge to Israeli forces following weeks of deadly protests and clashes, organisers said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boats off the strip are generally limited to six nautical miles offshore, and the Israeli navy regularly fires warning shots at Palestinians who breach it play

Boats off the strip are generally limited to six nautical miles offshore, and the Israeli navy regularly fires warning shots at Palestinians who breach it

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will try to breach Israel's blockade by boat this week in a fresh challenge to Israeli forces following weeks of deadly protests and clashes, organisers said Sunday.

Few details were given on the plans, but organisers said the boat would depart on Tuesday at 11:00 am (0800 GMT) carrying patients needing medical care, students and job-seeking university graduates.

The boat also brings "dreams of our people and their aspirations for freedom", organiser Salah Abdul-Ati said in a press conference at Gaza City's port on the Mediterranean coast.

He called on the United Nations and other international bodies to protect the boat leaving from the enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas.

Organisers said it would be the first attempt of its kind from the Gaza Strip.

Its intended destination was not announced.

Boats off the strip are generally limited to six nautical miles offshore, and the Israeli navy regularly fires warning shots at Palestinians who breach it.

The boat would likely face long odds at making it past Israeli forces.

The plan comes ahead of the eighth anniversary on Thursday of a deadly raid on Turkish-registered Mavi Marmara -- part of a flotilla of six vessels seeking to break Israel's blockade and enter Gaza.

Nine Turkish activists were killed in the operation, and another died in hospital in 2014.

Mass protests and clashes began on March 30 along the fence separating Gaza and Israel.

At least 119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests and clashes broke out, according to figures from Gaza's health ministry.

No Israelis have been killed during that time.

Low-level demonstrations along the border have continued since protests peaked on May 14, when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as tens of thousands of Gazans protested the US transfer of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass incursions into its territory.

It accuses Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence.

The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade for more than a decade.

Egypt has also kept its border with Gaza largely closed in recent years, but has opened it for the entire Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Mexico: Cartel leader's wife captured: media reports In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reports
Spain: Country saves over 500 migrants at sea Spain Country saves over 500 migrants at sea
Ivory Coast: Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabled Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabled
Sergio Mattarella: Italian president, PM to meet over disputed govt lineup Sergio Mattarella Italian president, PM to meet over disputed govt lineup
Vladimir Putin: Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace treaty over Kuril islands Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace treaty over Kuril islands
Trump: US president says detained American released in Venezuela Trump US president says detained American released in Venezuela

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
2 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
3 Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim...bullet
4 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
5 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
6 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
9 Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

In Gaza 2 Palestinian militants killed by Israeli fire
In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact
In Jerusalem US embassy opening, killings and outrage
In Israel Army disputes Hamas 'fake news' on tear gas baby
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet

World

Ankara has repeatedly said the lira's fall was a "conspiracy" by unnamed foreign powers to weaken Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President asks Turks to help prop up plunging lira
Lebanon, a country of just over four million people, has seen its water, electricity, and waste removal infrastructure strained by the influx of Syrian refugees
Lebanon Country fears Syria land law will hinder refugee returns
A crippling truckers' strike enters a sixth day in Brazil
In Brazil Truckers strike enters sixth day
Spain's Socialist Party has pledged to hold new elections within months if an attempt to unseat Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy with a parliamentary no-confidence vote succeeds
In Spain Socialists vow election in months if PM loses no-confidence vote