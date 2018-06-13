Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests


Giorgi Kvirikashvili Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced his resignation Wednesday after a series of mass protests highlighted a dramatic drop in his government's popularity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili decision to resign comes amid growing popular discontent over his economic policies play

Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili decision to resign comes amid growing popular discontent over his economic policies

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced his resignation Wednesday after a series of mass protests highlighted a dramatic drop in his government's popularity.

In a televised speech, Kvirikashvili cited "a number of fundamental disagreements with the chairman of the (ruling Georgian Dream) party," billionaire tycoon and former premier Bidzina Ivanishvili, as a reason for his decision.

Kvirikashvili's move, after two and a half years in power, comes amid growing popular discontent over his government's handling of the economy and after mass protests in recent months.

On June 1, thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi over allegations of political influence in a murder trial, demanding Kvirikashvili's resignation.

A mass strike of Tbilisi subway workers followed, virtually paralysing public transport in the city of 1.2 million people.

In May, thousands rallied in the capital in protest at allegedly heavy-handed police raids on two popular nightclubs and the government's harsh anti-drug policy.

The demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Kvirikashvili and Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

A former banker, Kvirikashvili, 50, became prime minister in December 2015.

According to the Georgian constitution, a prime minister's resignation leads to the resignation of the entire cabinet.

The ruling party then has seven days to nominate a new prime minister who will be appointed by the country's largely figurehead president.

The man in charge

Analysts said that Kvirikashvili's demise was the result of a power struggle within the ruling party.

"Kvirikashvili's resignation is a logical consequence of the growing popular discontent over his performance that has recently culminated in mass street protests," political analyst Gela Vasadze told AFP.

"But primarily it shows that an internal power struggle within the Georgian Dream has entered a hot phase -- Bidzina Ivanishvili has again demonstrated who is calling the shots in Georgia," he added.

Georgia's richest man Ivanishvili stepped down as premier in 2013 after just a year in office but since then he has been widely believed to be the man in charge in the tiny Black Sea nation.

He made a political comeback in May, assuming chairmanship of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Georgian Dream came to power in 2012, ending a decade-long dominance of the pro-Western former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement and also won parliamentary elections in 2016.

Scandals and poverty

Kvirikashvili's cabinet has been implicated in a number of high-profile scandals involving Georgia's law enforcement agencies, such as what international rights groups have claimed was Georgia's complicity in the abduction in Tbilisi of an opposition Azerbaijani journalist and his handover to his country's authoritarian government in January.

At Wednesday's press conference Kvirikashvili said he has disagreed with his party's leadership over economic policy matters and boasted of "Georgia's economic growth rate which is fastest in the region."

But a recent survey from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) showed that 22.5 percent of Georgian households lived below the poverty line last year, compared with 20.7 percent in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Italy: France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
In Russia: Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Maxim Huerta: Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud Maxim Huerta Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud
Migrant Rescue: Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In Yemen: UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
In Italy: From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast...bullet
6 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
7 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
8 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on...bullet
9 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Giorgi Kvirikashvili Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests
Dan Lydiate Wales flanker leads new-look Wales against Georgia
Giorgi Kvirikashvili Georgia PM reshuffles cabinet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet

World

Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat
Air strike in late May damaged the maintenance hub at the Hodeidah port, where Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have now launched a major offensive to take back the city from rebels. The fighting is greatly disrupting desperately needed food aid supplies.
In Yemen Hundreds of children at risk in battle: French charity
Canada, Mexico and the United States will host the 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup US, Mexico and Canada win race to host tournament
A pro-government Yemeni soldier fires a machine gun on June 7, 2018 near the town of Al Jah southeast of Hodeida
Yemen Government forces launch assault on rebel-held port city