Home > News > World >

German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs: court


Data Exchange German spy agency can keep tabs on internet hubs

Germany's spy agency can monitor major internet hubs if Berlin deems it necessary for strategic security interests, a federal court has ruled.

  • Published:
De-Cix, the world's largest internet hub, says Germany's spy agency is able to get a complete and unfiltered copy of the all data passing through its fibre optic cables play

De-Cix, the world's largest internet hub, says Germany's spy agency is able to get a complete and unfiltered copy of the all data passing through its fibre optic cables

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany's spy agency can monitor major internet hubs if Berlin deems it necessary for strategic security interests, a federal court has ruled.

In a ruling late on Wednesday, the Federal Administrative Court threw out a challenge by the world's largest internet hub, the De-Cix exchange, against the tapping of its data flows by the BND foreign intelligence service.

The operator had argued the agency was breaking the law by capturing German domestic communications along with international data.

However, the court in the eastern city of Leipzig ruled that internet hubs "can be required by the federal interior ministry to assist with strategic communications surveillance by the BND".

De-Cix says its Frankfurt hub is the world's biggest internet exchange, bundling data flows from as far as China, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, which handles more than six terabytes per second at peak traffic.

De-Cix Management GmbH, which is owned by eco Association, the European internet industry body, had filed suit against the interior ministry, which oversees the BND and its strategic signals intelligence.

It said the BND, a partner of the US National Security Agency (NSA), has placed so-called Y-piece prisms into its data-carrying fibre optic cables that give it an unfiltered and complete copy of the data flow.

Given the mass of daily phone calls, emails, chats, internet searches, streamed videos and other online communications, an effective fire-walling of purely German communications is unrealistic, activists argue.

Germany had reacted with outrage when information leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that US agents were carrying out widespread tapping worldwide, including of Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.

Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany where state spying on citizens was rampant, declared repeatedly that "spying among friends is not on" while acknowledging Germany's reliance on the US in security matters.

But to the great embarrassment of Germany, it later emerged that the BND helped the NSA spy on European allies.

Berlin in 2016 approved new measures, including greater oversight, to rein in the BND following the scandal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkish Ambassador: Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
Trump: U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections
In Nicaragua: Five more dead in unrest In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrest
Shinzo Abe: Japan moves closer to controversial labour reforms Shinzo Abe Japan moves closer to controversial labour reforms
Mariano Rajoy: Spain MPs begin debating no-confidence motion against PM Mariano Rajoy Spain MPs begin debating no-confidence motion against PM

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
3 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant...bullet
6 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as...bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
9 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
10 In Libya Positive steps and fragile promises by leadersbullet

Related Articles

In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet
In Mexico Leftist presidential candidate tops 50% in poll
European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues
Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
In Libya Positive steps and fragile promises by leaders
In Ukraine Facts about Kremlin critics murdered
In France Police clear Paris camp as migrant debate flares
Arkady Babchenko Kremlin critic and ex-soldier who hated war
In Serbia Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet

World

Police outside the courthouse in Gap, southeast France, on Thursday as protesters put up signs in support of three people on trial for helping a group of migrants cross the Alps into France
Crime of Solidarity Trio on trial for helping migrants enter France
A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on May 10, 2018 shows Syrian President al-Assad giving an interview to Greek Kathimerini newspaper in Damascus
Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds
The government announced on March 28 that it plans to sell up to 76 percent of the carrier but airlines and other investors have been spooked by the sale terms
In India Government heads for airline auction flop
Umm Samer, a displaced woman from Eastern Ghouta, prepares an iftar meal at their home in Maaret Masrin, Idlib province on May 26, 2018
In Northwest Syria For displaced Syrians, plentiful Ramadan cannot erase loss