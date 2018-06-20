Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Germany foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest


In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest

German police said Wednesday they had foiled a biological attack with last week's arrest of a Tunisian suspected jihadist in possession of the deadly poison ricin and bomb-making material.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German police say they foiled a biological attack with a deadly ricin bomb when they arrested a Tunisian suspect last week in Cologne play

German police say they foiled a biological attack with a deadly ricin bomb when they arrested a Tunisian suspect last week in Cologne

(dpa/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

German police said Wednesday they had foiled a biological attack with last week's arrest of a Tunisian suspected jihadist in possession of the deadly poison ricin and bomb-making material.

"Very concrete preparations had been made for an act with a ... biological bomb, which is a first for Germany," said Holger Muench, head of the BKA Federal Criminal Police Office.

German police commandos on June 12 stormed the Cologne apartment of the 29-year-old Tunisian identified only as Sief Allah H. and discovered "toxic substances" that turned out to be ricin.

Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected and 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.

Muench said, speaking to German public radio, that "we became aware of this person a few months ago, and then evidence emerged pointing to links to the so-called Islamic State".

The Tunisian man, who has been charged with violating German law on the possession of weapons of war and "preparing a serious act of violence against the state", was thought to have followed instructions on making a ricin bomb disseminated online by the IS.

"There are instructions on how to do this, including by Islamist organisations, on the Internet, and this person was obviously guided by that," Muench said.

Prosecutors last week charged that he was "strongly suspected of intentionally manufacturing biological weapons" -- but they had so far said it remained unclear whether the suspect was actively plotting an attack.

Seeds, coffee grinder

The head of the BND foreign intelligence service, Hans-Georg Maassen, said that a "very likely" attack had been prevented thanks to "cooperation between security service at the national and international level," news agency DPA reported.

Bild daily has reported Germany received a tip-off from the CIA based on the suspect's online purchases.

The domestic intelligence service BfV said it also received a tip-off over a telephone hotline about the Tunisian, who is married to a German woman who recently converted to Islam, DPA reported.

During the police raid, said Muench, "we found a large number of castor seeds from which to make (ricin), as well as the utensils you need to make an explosive device".

"Which concrete target he had in mind we don't know yet ... and the question of possible accomplices also remains open."

Prosecutors say Sief Allah H. started buying the equipment and ingredients to make ricin in mid-May -- including an online purchase of "a thousand castor seeds and an electric coffee grinder".

He succeeded in manufacturing the toxin earlier this month.

The case comes after French authorities in mid-May said they had foiled an attack possibly involving ricin with the arrest of a 20-year-old Egyptian man.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the attack would have been committed "with explosives or ricin, this very powerful poison", and that the suspect "had tutorials that showed how to make ricin-based poisons".

The Egyptian man was tracked down through a pro-jihadist social media account, a source close to the investigation said.

'Radicalised persons'

Germany remains on high alert after several deadly attacks claimed by the IS group, including a 2016 truck rampage through a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri that claimed 12 lives.

Other attacks by radicalised Islamists saw a 26-year-old Palestinian stab six people, killing one, in Hamburg last year, and a 17-year-old Afghan with an axe attack five train passengers in Munich before police shot him dead in 2016.

Muench said security services are now more worried about the threat of radicalised individuals, including 770 persons considered by police as potentially violent, than an organised large-scale attack.

After the defeat of major IS bastions in Syria, he said, "we now consider a major attack like we saw in Paris and Brussels not entirely unlikely, but less likely because the so-called Islamic State has been weakened quite substantially."

"But we have a large number of radicalised persons and we need to keep an eye on them".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In 2017: Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double
In Denmark: Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ? In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?
Faroe Islands: Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful' Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
World Cup: Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer
In Syria: A race to save precious property deeds In Syria A race to save precious property deeds
The Catcher was a Spy: Moe Berg's double life as secret agent The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
5 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with...bullet
8 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade...bullet
9 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
10 In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces...bullet

Related Articles

Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in adverts
In Indonesia Number missing in ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180 - Police
In Mali Defence minister admits soldiers implicated in deaths during security sweep
Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glance
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
The Catcher was a Spy Moe Berg's double life as secret agent
In Syria A race to save precious property deeds
World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

The Aquarius, carrying 630 rescued migrants, sparked a major migration row in Europe
Immigration A deeply divisive topic in Europe
Ready to meet: South Sudan President Salva Kiir, left, and rebel leader Riek Machar
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years
After years of civil war, South Sudan is facing a major food crisis with a famine last year affecting around 100,000 people
Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glance
Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, in an "unrelenting crackdown" just days before the kingdom ends a decades-long ban on female motorists, Human Rights Watch says
In Saudi Arabia Two more women activists arrested